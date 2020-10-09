'Girls5eva' Adds Ashley Park for Reunion With Tina Fey

If you've binged Emily in Paris on Netflix since its release on October 2, chances are you loved Ashley Park as Lily Collins' character's friend Mindy. And now you'll get to see her on a streaming service again soon.

The Tony-nominated star from Broadway's Mean Girls has joined the cast of Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and creator Meredith Scardino's Peacock comedy Girls5eva. She will recur as Ashley, who is described as "the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together back in the late 90s. She had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously." The cast already includes Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the rest of the girl group.

The upcoming series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group that reunites in hopes of living out their pop star dreams while balancing everything else going on in their lives, including "spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain."

Park was nominated for a Tony for playing Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway in 2018. In addition to Emily in Paris, her TV credits include Tales of the City, Helpsters, and Nightcap.

Kat Coiro will direct the pilot. Joining Scardino, Fey, and Carlock as executive producers are Jeff Richmond, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Eric Gurian (Little Stranger).

See Also Actor You Should Know: Ashley Park of 'Emily in Paris' The Broadway star, a breakout on the Netflix series, talks Mindy's dream of Singing and Season 2 hopes.

Girls5eva, TBA, Peacock