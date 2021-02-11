‘Genera+ion’ Teases a Slice of Teenage Life in First Full HBO Max Trailer (VIDEO)

In need of a new coming-of-age dramedy? HBO Max’s Genera+ion is looking to fill the void as the original series arrives Thursday, March 11, on the streaming platform.

A newly released trailer teases the ups and downs of teenage life through a stellar ensemble cast that includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders, with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

From creator Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, and executive produced by Lena Dunham among others, Genera+ion is a dark and playful half-hour series following a diverse group of high school students through their exploration of modern sexuality, beliefs about life, love and family in their conservative community.

The trailer offers hints of familiarity for fans of WarnerMedia’s other high school drama Euphoria, but Genera+ion appears to have plenty of new stories to tell. Can these teens who are finding their place in this world fit within their communities confines or will they break loose from the tedium?

Below, catch the trailer, and don’t miss the first three episodes of Genera+ion when it arrives March 11. Following episodes will be released in batches, with two episodes on March 18, two on March 25 and one more on April 1. An additional eight episodes will arrive later this year in Season 1’s second half.

Genera+ion, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 11, HBO Max