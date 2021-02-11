How Will ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Address Samantha’s Absence?

Fans may not have to wait until the Sex and the City revival premieres to find out how one of the original run’s main characters will be written out.

As has been announced, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all returning as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, while Kim Cattrall’s Samantha will not be back. But explaining what happened to her may be easier than you think for HBO Max’s And Just Like That….

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine. “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. … The friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

That certainly suggests that fans should expect to see someone new in the returning characters’ lives, not replacing Samantha but rounding out the group of women. We’ll just have to wait to see how much, if at all, we hear about what’s happened to Samantha since we last saw her. Parker did tell a fan on Instagram that Samantha “will always be part of us,” which likely means she won’t just be ignored completely in the new series.

In the 10-episode And Just Like That…, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to the logline.

The idea of doing “a new chapter” came about when Parker spoke with showrunner Michael Patrick King about a possible podcast about making the show, the star said during a virtual benefit for the Central Park Conservancy’s Playground Partners program.

