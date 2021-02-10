‘Last Man Standing’ Sneak Peek: Is Reverend Paul Taking Advantage of Kyle? (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing‘s final season wouldn’t be complete without an appearance by Bill Engvall‘s Reverend Paul.

The comedian and occasional guest star returns in this week’s outing, “Preschool Confidential,” and we have your exclusive first look in a sneak peek clip, viewable above. In the episode, Mike (Tim Allen) shows concern over the orders Kyle (Christoph Sanders) has been receiving from Reverend Paul.

In the clip, Mike’s concerns grow into a mini confrontation of sorts as he shares a candid moment with the Reverend. “We’ve known each other for years, right?” Mike begins the conversation in Paul’s office.

“Right. I mean, I don’t see you every Sunday like I should,” the Reverend answers sarcastically. After Mike responds with an equally snarky remark, he gets to the point by adding, “But we can be direct with each other?”

After the Reverend invites him to speak his mind, Mike shares his thoughts about Paul and Kyle’s working relationship. Find out how the Reverend reacts to the news that he’s taking advantage of Mike’s son-in-law in the clip above, and don’t miss the full episode on Fox this Thursday.

Last Man Standing, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox