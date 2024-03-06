Tim Allen Could Be Returning to ABC With New Comedy Pilot Casting

Last Man Standing and Home Improvement actor Tim Allen is gearing up to lead an all-new ABC comedy as the network has ordered a pilot for a multi-camera sitcom.

The pilot tentatively titled Shifting Gears comes from Duncanville cocreators Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Sully, who executive produced Last Man Standing with Allen, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina, according to Deadline. Written by the Scullys, the series would center around Allen’s character Matt, described as a stubborn widower who owns a classic car shop.

When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration will begin though. As mentioned above, this would be Allen’s latest team-up with the Scullys, after he led the comedy Last Man Standing for nine seasons.

Last Man Standing first began in 2011, airing for six seasons on ABC until 2017 when it was ultimately canceled. The show found new life on Fox, where it aired Seasons 7 through 9.

Shifting Gears would mark Allen’s return to ABC for the first time in almost 10 years. He previously led Home Improvement on the network as well, with that comedy airing for eight seasons between 1991 and 1999.

Currently, Allen stars in Disney+‘s sequel series The Santa Clauses, which is a follow-up to his Santa Clause film franchise. Could this new series impact The Santa Clauses? The show has already aired two seasons on the streamer, but word on a third has yet to be revealed as fans await a renewal.

While viewers will have to wait and see how things play out, this is the first pilot order for ABC this season. Stay tuned for potential updates around the pilot as we await a possible series order for the comedy. And let us know if you’d tune in for Shifting Gears if it’s ordered by ABC in the comments section, below.