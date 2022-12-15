If you’ve been missing Last Man Standing or never got a chance to watch while it was on ABC, then Fox after it was saved, you’re in luck: TV Insider has learned exclusively that UPtv has licensed all nine seasons and it is joining the network’s weeknight lineup.

The Tim Allen-led series will officially join the schedule on Monday, January 2, and will air Mondays through Fridays from 8/7c until 11/10c. But first, there will be an all-day marathon on Sunday, January 1, from 9a/8c until 3/2c. So if you’re a fan of the family comedy series, there’s one way to celebrate the new year.

Watch the promo above for a look at the many reasons to watch UPtv in 2023, including a look at Last Man Standing joining the lineup that includes Blue Bloods, Love Sundays premiere movies, Gilmore Girls, and more.

“We’ve had our sights set on Last Man Standing for quite some time as it’s a fun, uplifting show that fits perfectly with our current line-up of the biggest family series of all time,” said Hector Campos, vice president of content strategy and programming at UPtv. “The dynamics around the family relationships are very relatable and one of the reasons we believe this beloved series has such a loyal following. Our viewers know that we are our show’s biggest fans and that we love to lean into the fandom with programming events like ‘GilMORE the Merrier’ and ‘Red Hot Reba–thon.’ We encourage fans to join us weeknights on UPtv to see how we celebrate Last Man Standing.”

Last Man Standing follows Allen’s Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters. He tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions, which often have nothing to do with the store’s merchandise. When he’s supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow spouts off about the environment, health care, politics, or any other topic occupying his mind.

In addition to Allen, the cast includes Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa Baxter; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin Baxter; Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy Baxter-Anderson, Christoph Sanders as Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as the Baxters’ neighbor and Mike’s co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as foreign exchange student Jen; and Hector Elizondo as Mike’s longtime business partner and Vanessa’s step-father, Ed Alzate.

The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh, and John Amodeo served as executive producers on Season 9.

Last Man Standing, Reruns Airing Weekdays, Beginning Monday, January 2, 8/7c, UPtv