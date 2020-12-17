A 'Superstore' Spinoff Is in the Works — Who Would Star?

Superstore may be coming to an end in the spring of 2021, but we may not have to say goodbye to all our favorite characters then.

Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, co-executive producers on the NBC comedy, are developing a script for a potential spinoff, Bo & Cheyenne, following Johnny Pemberton and Nichole Sakura's married characters, Deadline reports.

In this new series, the two would "balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America," according to the description.

This news comes after it was announced on December 3 that the sixth season will be Superstore's last. The comedy "has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about," Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, said when its end was announced. "This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history."

And at the time, executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green promised to "do [their] best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve." Might that also include setting up the stories of some of the characters to continue in the finale, like for this possible spinoff? We'll have to wait and see.

For now, we know there are 11 more episodes of Superstore still to come, beginning on January 14.

Superstore, Final Episodes, Thursday, January 14, 8:30/7:30c, NBC