Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings' Adds 20 New Cast Members

Amazon Studios has announced the addition of 20 new actors to its The Lord of the Rings TV series, currently being shot in New Zealand.

The streaming service has committed to producing five seasons of the TV adaptation as part of a $250 million rights deal.

The storyline takes place during the Second Age of Middle-earth. It is a time of unrest when Sauron strives to conquer the realm through the creation of the Rings of Power and secretly forges the One Ring to rule all the other rings in Mount Doom.

While the new recruits may not all be well known in the U.S., they include some faces very familiar to international audiences.

They include Sir Lenny Henry, one of Britain’s most popular comedians and actors. Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an English-born American actress who most recently portrayed Dr. Vicki Glass in Chicago Med. Fabian McCallum made his international screen debut alongside Megan Mullally, Rob Lowe and Jenna Fischer in the British series You, Me & The Apocalypse.

London-born Maxine Cunliffe is best known for Power Rangers Megaforce. Trystan Gravelle is a Welsh actor whose numerous TV credits include AMC’s The Terror.

Maxim Baldry starred as Viktor in the critically acclaimed HBO drama Years and Years, and Lloyd Owen is known for Apollo 18, Monarch of the Glen and Miss Potter. Peter Mullan won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for My Name is Joe and has appeared in Ozark, Westworld and Cursed.

Augustus Prew appeared in The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Benjamin Walker was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Arthur Miller’s Broadway play All My Sons. Other new cast members include Australians Geoff Morrell, Sara Zwangobani and Peter Tait.

