HBO Max to Stream Full 2021 Warner Bros. Film Slate, Including 'Dune,' 'In the Heights'

Warner Bros. Pictures is giving HBO Max subscribers an easy way to watch theatrical films at no extra cost: Its 2021 film slate will be rolled out in conjunction with theatrical releases, the company has announced.

The films will be available for a one month period in the U.S. The hybrid model was created in response to the ongoing pandemic, the company said, and will give fans a chance to watch from the comfort of home.

All titles will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max.

There's a big, exciting slate to forward to, with the following films being made available: the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark; Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights, the star-studded Dune; Matrix 4; The Little Things; Judas and the Black Messiah; Tom & Jerry; Godzilla vs. Kong; Mortal Kombat; Those Who Wish Me Dead; The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It; The Suicide Squad; Reminiscence; Malignant; King Richard; and Cry Macho.

"No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," said Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, in a statement. "But we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

This news comes shortly after it was announced HBO Max would make Wonder Woman 1984 available for one month at no additional cost, timed to its theatrical release this Christmas.