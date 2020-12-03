'Hawkeye': Hailee Steinfeld, Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, & Tony Dalton Reportedly Cast for Disney+ Series

While details about the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Disney+ series Hawkeye are far and few between, rumors are rampant about who will star in the production.

For one, it seems as though Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld will play a substantial role in the series featuring Avengers' Jeremy Renner, who reprises his titular character as Hawkeye (a.k.a. Clint Barton).

The series will be the streamer's first scripted Marvel Studios project to launch on the platform.

There have been a few clues pointing to Steinfeld's role as Kate Bishop, who, in the Marvel Universe, is like Clint in that she doesn't have actual super powers. The biggest clue came in the form of on set photos. Steinfeld was caught filming alongside Renner as both were in costume (Steinfeld in Kate's signature purple) on a subway platform. She also held the leash of a fluffy golden retriever who is likely Lucky, the dog Clint leaves in Kate's care.

Another clue that can be counted is a tweet shared by Renner who posted, "Ms Bishop ... we need you!" The image was of Renner's folding chair on set, which appears to be in a similar subway setting.

In other (possible) casting news, Variety reported that Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon will join Renner and Steinfeld on the show.

According to the article, Farmiga is expected to portray Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother; Pugh — who plays Yelena Belova in the forthcoming Black Widow — reprises her original role in Hawkeye. Meanwhile, Fra Fee is believed to be Kazi (the villain Kazimierz Kazimierczak, aka The Clown, from the comics).

As for Better Call Saul's resident bad guy Tony Dalton, Variety says he'll play Jack Duquesne, who seems to be a variation on Swordsman, who was a mentor to Clint. Alaqua Cox reportedly portrays Maya Lopez, otherwise known as Echo in the Marvel universe; a Native American character who is deaf and has the ability to replicate other people's movements. And Zahn McClarnon reportedly will play William Lopez, likely the show's version of Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

The previously announced series is among a large slate of programs from Marvel that will stream on Disney+, including WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, which had already begun production pre-COVID-19, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

