How Jensen Ackles Is Keeping 'Supernatural's Memory Alive in 'The Boys' Season 3

It's never easy saying goodbye, whether it's bidding farewell to your favorite characters or parting with a well-loved pair of shoes. In the case of Jensen Ackles and his Supernatural wardrobe, the actor is taking a favorite of his own to Season 3 of The Boys.

Previously announced in August of this year, Ackles will join the Amazon Prime Video original series as Soldier Boy, the "Original Superhero." The actor, who just ended his sixteen season run as Dean Winchester on The CW's Supernatural, will take some costume inspiration over to the streamer for Season 3 of The Boys.

"I somehow managed to end up with the same kind of boots for Soldier Boy that I wore as Dean Winchester," Ackles told EW in an interview. "Different color but same boot."

While the shows exist in different worlds, it's a definitive link between the two Eric Kripke shows. The Boys was created for television by Supernatural's Kripke and launched on Amazon in 2019, receiving some record ratings in its recent Season 2 run.

Boots are definitely a key marker for a hero named Soldier Boy and we can only imagine what Ackles will look like in character. Thankfully, filming is planned to get underway in early 2021, according to Kripke who tweeted, "#TheBoys Will Return. #Season3 Begins Filming Early 2021. You're Not F**king Ready."

The first episode is titled "Payback" and has been written by Craig Rosenberg who penned Season 1 and 2 installments. Stay tuned for further details about Jensen's role in The Boys and Season 3 as they're revealed.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video