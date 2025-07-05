‘Hotel Costiera’ Trailer: Jesse Williams Is an Ex-Marine Fixer at a Luxury Italian Hotel in Action-Drama

Who doesn’t dream of solving crimes on the beautiful Amalfi Coast? Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams is ditching the scrubs and taking on the action genre in the upcoming series Hotel Costiera on Prime Video, which is said to be like a cross between The White Lotus and Reacher.

Williams stars as Daniel de Luca, an Italian-American Marine who returns to Italy for a lengthy stay at Hotel Costiera in Positano on the breathtaking Amalfi Coast. He’s hired as a fixer for the hotel and as a detective searching for the owner’s daughter, Alice, who disappeared a month before his arrival. Not only does Daniel have to worry about the problems of the guests, who are wealthy and mysterious, but also about the challenging kidnappers and elusive secrets of the hotel.

The action-drama limited series premiered at the 71st Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Sicily, on June 13. Besides starring, Jesse Williams is also an executive producer of this Prime Video original series. It’s directed by Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein, and Giacomo Martelli. Although it was filmed in Italy, the show is written in English and will debut exclusively on Prime Video.

Here’s everything we know about the exciting, action-packed drama coming soon to Prime.

When does Hotel Costiera Premiere?

All six episodes of the limited series are set to release on Wednesday, September 24, exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Is there Hostel Costiera trailer?

Yes, shortly after its premiere in Taormina, Prime Video released the official teaser trailer for Hotel Costiera.

The trailer features some of the adventures that Daniel, who “takes care of guests” as the hotel’s owner says, will face on the Amalfi Coast. Besides the wealth and beauty of the hotel, dark secrets and dangerous guests are lurking about that Daniel will have to… fix. Nobody seems to want Daniel there, including the hotel manager and travelers who have something to hide. There are guns, car chases, and a scene of Williams jumping off a boat.

It’s certainly going to be a summer to remember.

Who is in the Hostel Costiera cast?

Jesse Williams plays the lead, Daniel de Luca, alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta, Sam Haygarth (from Jojo Rabbit and The French Dispatch), Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Tommaso Ragno (from Luna Park), Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Hotel Costiera, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 24, Prime Video