'The Boys' Is the First Non-Netflix Show to Break Top 10 Streaming Shows

The Boys continues to kick ass in Season 2 as the series gained even more notoriety in the ratings department.

In a recent collection of Nielsen rankings regarding streaming, The Boys officially cracked the Top 10, making it one of the first non-Netflix titles to be included in the weekly ranking since Nielsen began releasing them a month ago. For the week of August 31-September 6, The Boys and Mulan ranked among the top streaming titles alongside Netflix fare in the United States.

This time range would mean that The Boys' Season 2 arrival on September 4 was included in this data roundup. Before Nielsen started doing weekly rankings, Amazon's Upload was placed 10th during the week of May 4 in reports on viewing trends, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the streaming shows included in Nielsen's rankings, The Boys was placed at #3 right behind Cobra Kai and Lucifer, both of which stream on Netflix. Sony is behind both Cobra Kai and The Boys and following the rankings reveal, Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost told THR, "We are thrilled that Cobra Kai and The Boys have resonated so broadly with viewers on Netflix and Amazon, landing at No. 1 on both platforms this week ... This amazing audience reception is also a true testament to the brilliant work of our talented creators and team at Sony."

When it comes to streaming, ratings are measured in a different way from network television as the total minutes of streaming time for all episodes of a series is taken into account. In the case of The Boys, it's the only original streaming series to break the Top 10 with only a few episodes from its most current season as all others released their entire season at once.

Below, see the ratings based on minutes viewed and catch the rest of The Boys Season 2 when the finale episode arrives October 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Cobra Kai (Netflix), 2.17 billion

2. Lucifer (Netflix), 1.42 billion

3. The Boys (Amazon), 891 million

4. The Office (Netflix), 843 million

5. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 675 million

6. Shameless (Netflix), 639 million

7. Away (Netflix), 631 million

8. Grey's Anatomy (Netflix), 616 million

9. The Legend of Korra (Netflix), 541 million

10. Mulan (Disney+), 525 million

