'The Voice' Knockouts: Watch the 13 Best Performances From Night 2 (VIDEO)

The Season 19 Knockouts continued in The Voice's latest episode as hopefuls from the four competing teams took to the stage for head-to-head performances.

Along with guidance from their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, they continued to get support from Mega Mentor Usher. Delivering strong vocals throughout, the evening was filled with tough decisions as coaches were faced with choosing one winner in each Knockout, eliminating and saving others along the way.

Below, we round up the evening's best performances and reveal which singers are moving on in the competition.

Desz sings "Can We Talk" and Sid Kingsley performs "Make It Rain"

Desz chose Tevin Campbell's tune, while Sid picked Foy Vance's bluesy song for their Knockout round, and after a training session with Mega Mentor Usher, the pair took to the stage. Both strong performers, it was a tough choice for coach Kelly to pick a winner. Ultimately she chose Desz as the Knockout winner but both John and Blake put bids in to steal Sid who wound up on Team Blake by the end of the night.

Jus Jon performs "Finesse" and Jim Ranger sings "Humble and Kind"

The Team Blake singers chose tunes from Bruno Mars and Tim McGraw for their Knockout round and got some guidance from Usher and their coach along the way. After two strong performances, Blake chose Jim as the Knockout winner and sadly Jus Jon was sent home.

Bailey Rae sings "Let Me Down Easy" and Lauren Frihauf performs "Cry Baby"

The Team Legend contestants each tapped into their roots with Bailey tackling a Billy Currington song and Lauren performing a Janis Joplin classic. After some rehearsing with John and Usher, the girls took their spots in the spotlight. John ended up staying the course with his country crooner by naming Bailey the Knockout round winner and Lauren bid viewers farewell.

James Pyle performs "In My Blood" and Ian Flanigan sings "Beautiful Crazy"

James and Ian joined coach Blake and Mega Mentor Usher to prepare for their Knockout featuring tunes from Shawn Mendes and Luke Combs. After both presenting strong performances, Blake went the typical route by opting for the country-focused Ian versus James.

Joseph Soul sings "Lovely"

While viewers didn't get a full look at the preparation behind Team Gwen's Knockout with Joseph and Van Andrews, they did get to see a solid amount of Soul's singing of Billie Eilish and Khalid's tune. Ultimately, Van was sent home, while Joseph moved forward in the competition.

Madeline Consoer performs "Die From a Broken Heart" and Kelsie Watts sings "You Oughta Know"

These ladies from Team Kelly each took on big songs for their Knockout with Madeline performing a Maddie & Tae tune and Kelsie tackling Alanis Morissette's classic song. Guidance from their coach and Usher led them to deliver strong performances, but Madeline was ultimately chosen as the round's winner, sending Kelsie home.

Chloé Hogan sings "Weak" and Carter Rubin performs "You Say"

Team Gwen's performers sang songs by Lauren Daigle and SWV for their Knockout round, doing their best to impress the coaches. In the end, Carter's voice kept him on Gwen's team, but meanwhile John stole Chloé for his own team, allowing her to move forward in the competition.

The Voice, Season 19, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC