'The Wilds': Amazon Sets Premiere Date & Releases Trailer for YA Series (VIDEO)

"I don't mean to say that what happened wasn't traumatic, to end up where we did, in the middle of nowhere, completely cut off from the lives we left behind. It brings us to the real question, doesn't it? What was so great about the lives we left behind?"

With that, The Wilds trailer introduces us to Amazon's first YA series.

Its 10 episodes drop Friday, December 11, and you don't have to have a Prime account to watch the first episode. It will be available to everyone, for a limited time, on Amazon Prime Video YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, as well as to stream on Prime Video, beginning at 12:00 a.m. PT on December 11 and running through December 25.

Watch the video below to get an introduction to the girls, the crash that lands them on the island, and more. Where are they? What's "off" about the island? Who's asking too many questions? Plus, check out the poster below.

The Wilds is described as "part survival drama, party dystopic slumber party." A group of teenage girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival on a deserted island after their plane crashes. However, as Amazon teases, "These girls did not end up on this island by accident."

The series stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush.

The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature (part of Disney Television Studios). Creator Sarah Streicher serves as executive producer with Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark.

The Wilds, Series Premiere, Friday, December 11, Amazon Prime Video