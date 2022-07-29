‘The Wilds’ Canceled After Two Seasons: Cast Members & Fans React

Martin Holmes
The Wilds Season 1 Girls Island
Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios

The island experiment is over as Amazon has canceled its Prime Video series The Wilds after two seasons.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew of the young adult survival series were informed of the decision on Thursday, July 28. The teen drama debuted on December 11, 2020, and earned a quick renewal following a positive fan response. The second season was released on May 6, 2022, and the fate of the show remained in limbo until now.

Created by Sarah Streicher and developed and produced by the late Jamie Tarses, The Wilds centered on a group of teenage girls who are left stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash but are unaware they are the subjects of a social experiment. Season 2 introduced a group of teenage boys that were part of the same experiment on another island — the season ended on a cliffhanger bringing the two groups together.

The cast features Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, and Rachel Griffiths. And Season 2 added Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan.

Commenting on the cancelation news on her Instagram Story, Berry, who played Dottie on the show, wrote, “Thank you Dottie for being the most amazing part of these past 4 years. I will miss this unsinkable forever.”

Healey, who portrayed Shelby, also commented, writing, “I love you all, I love you Shelby. I am forever changed & eternally grateful. Thank you thank you thank you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mia healey (@mia.healey)

Despite the cancelation of The Wilds, Prime Video still has a packed slate of young adult content, including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Invincible, and the upcoming Shelter, based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling Mickey Bolitar book trilogy.

Check out some of the fan reaction to The Wilds‘ cancelation below.

