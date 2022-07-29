‘The Wilds’ Canceled After Two Seasons: Cast Members & Fans React

The island experiment is over as Amazon has canceled its Prime Video series The Wilds after two seasons.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew of the young adult survival series were informed of the decision on Thursday, July 28. The teen drama debuted on December 11, 2020, and earned a quick renewal following a positive fan response. The second season was released on May 6, 2022, and the fate of the show remained in limbo until now.

Created by Sarah Streicher and developed and produced by the late Jamie Tarses, The Wilds centered on a group of teenage girls who are left stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash but are unaware they are the subjects of a social experiment. Season 2 introduced a group of teenage boys that were part of the same experiment on another island — the season ended on a cliffhanger bringing the two groups together.

The cast features Sophia Ali, Reign Edwards, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, and Rachel Griffiths. And Season 2 added Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan.

Commenting on the cancelation news on her Instagram Story, Berry, who played Dottie on the show, wrote, “Thank you Dottie for being the most amazing part of these past 4 years. I will miss this unsinkable forever.”

Healey, who portrayed Shelby, also commented, writing, “I love you all, I love you Shelby. I am forever changed & eternally grateful. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Despite the cancelation of The Wilds, Prime Video still has a packed slate of young adult content, including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Invincible, and the upcoming Shelter, based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling Mickey Bolitar book trilogy.

Check out some of the fan reaction to The Wilds‘ cancelation below.

Thank you Leah, Fatin, Shelby, Toni, Martha, Dot, Rachel and Nora. You were and are my home. Thank you for everything you gave to us ❤ #TheWilds #RenewTheWilds pic.twitter.com/W9KQbaw4o5 — Annie🪁 || just me ミ☆ (@girlvnfire) July 29, 2022

guess we have a new hashtag #SaveTheWilds #TheWilds i will do anything to get them a better ending than stuck on that island please LORD — roselie (@shelbystonis) July 29, 2022

Goodbye may seem forever

Farewell is like the end

But in my heart is a memory

And there you’ll always be… I love you, girls. #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/Z1MOvo6Ji6 — Hearteyes and Violence (@Whatagoodfoe) July 29, 2022

I mourn the loss of the girls because they were outstanding and their story was interesting. We told you the boys would ruin it #thewilds https://t.co/CehR7oxuu1 pic.twitter.com/27FuduwGnb — Lynz 🌠 💙 (@lynz2484) July 29, 2022

DAMN, not #thewilds tanking their own series by pulling a switcheroo and making it about shitty male characters after promoting it as a female-centric show. Hate to say it, but it feels like karma. Tbh I wouldn’t have wanted to watch more of what S2 was giving so… we move 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ySpNtjC14j — bifantasma (@bifantasma) July 29, 2022

I JUST FOUND OUT THAT THE WILDS IS CANCELLED AND I DON’T KNOW HOW TO MOVE ON WITH MY LIFE.#RenewTheWilds #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/fXgNofMLqB — Cosmic Carrot (@arlettgui) July 29, 2022

