Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 13: Bosses Promise the Finale is 'All About the Guys'

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

After 15 seasons and 327 episodes, The CW's long-running Supernatural is finally laying its weary head to rest.

The emotional series finale, "Carry On," will be "all about the guys," executive producer Robert Singer promises. And who would expect it to be any other way? The monster-killing world-saving brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester, have been the heart of the beloved horror show all along.

And the intimacy is well-deserved after November 12's penultimate episode, "Inherit the Earth," which found the brothers alone on the planet where all other living things — including an adorable dog Dean found — had been banished by a bored and vengeful Chuck (Rob Benedict), the preferred nom de plume of God. Being the pluckiest of souls, Sam and Dean plotted the downfall of Chuck with the invaluable help of their half-angel ally Jack (Alexander Calvert), who drew enough energy from the violent actions of Chuck and his archangel sons Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and Michael (Jake Abel) to render the once all-powerful being as weak and mortal as a human being. And instead of killing him, they all walk away. "It’s the ending where you grow old, you get sick, and you just die,"

Dean says.

With that, Jack takes over as the Deity. After he brings back the world’s population, including the dog, he tells Sam and Dean that he will be more of a clockmaker than a judge, assuring them that his spirit will be within humanity and all creation and he will let people make their own choices. It seems that Sam and Dean are finally free to write their own story. Happy ending! Or so it seems.

See Also 'Supernatural's Penultimate Episode Rewrites the Ending (RECAP) 'Inherit the Earth' is filled with quite a few twists, but how was it not a series finale?!

"Carry On" (November 19, 9/8c), which follows a can’t-miss hour-long retrospective special, Supernatural: The Road Home (8/7c), was written back in February, but showrunner Andrew Dabb admits he had to revisit the script quite a bit. "We had a big event planned for the ending, but because of COVID, we couldn’t make it happen," he says.

No worries, Dabb promises. The story, "about where our guys go in the aftermath of the big crazy God stuff, will still be where we wanted them to end up," he adds. "We’re going about it in a different way, but we’ll still get there." One place Sam and Dean will make it to in the conclusion: a diner where the brothers enjoy their own slice of heaven, in the form of pie.

Where they won’t end up, says Padalecki, "is in a gunfight in Bolivia with Federales, like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, or driving off a cliff, like Thelma and Louise." But like those famous film moments, the final scene the siblings share, "is both poignant and powerful," the actor notes. "The episode can stand alone, although it will be difficult to watch alone because you’ll be crying the whole time."

Uh oh. Does it stick with the show’s signature hopeful attitude? It does, Padalecki reveals. "In its Supernatural way, it gets the boys back on their feet and moving forward," Padalecki says.

See Also 'Supernatural,' 'Gilmore Girls' & More Shows That Almost Had Spinoffs Like the two scrapped 'Supernatural' spinoffs, many of our favorite shows have had sequel series in the works that did not get a green light.

Dabb’s hope is that the finale’s feel "will be one of closure, family and contentment, not just amongst our characters but amongst the fanbase." We suspect it will. But is this the absolute end of Supernatural? Singer has indicated a desire for some kind of return since the series' ending was announced, whether in a TV movie or a special. And Ackles isn’t completely ready to let go either. "You know," he says, "there are plenty of reboots around. There could be another format. Supernatural is not a show that will go down easy!"

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.

Supernatural: The Long Road Home, Thursday, November 19, 8/7c, The CW

Supernatural Series Finale, Thursday, November 19, 9/8c, The CW