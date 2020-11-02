Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 2: A Brand New Series Finale Image (PHOTO)

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

The below exclusive first look photo will also appear in TV Guide Magazine's November 9 tribute to Supernatural, available on newsstands November 5.

Let them eat pie! We don't know too much about the highly-anticipated series ender of Supernatural, but from the looks of it, the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be enjoying a little slice of heaven as the show concludes!

In our exclusive first look at the series finale below, the demon hunters are enjoying a sweet treat, which is hopefully a victory slice after a long battle against God (Rob Benedict). Of course, we won't know for sure though until the episode comes along later this month on The CW. The final episode, "Carry On," airs November 19, at 9/8c, after an hourlong retrospective featuring cast and crew interviews (including Supernatural's original creator Eric Kripke), titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home at 8/7c.

The CW recently released the series finale synopsis, which doesn't reveal much, but the below description, paired with the joyous photo below, makes us think the series will end on a high note:

"After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb."

And without further ado, here's the delightfully cheerful exclusive pic:

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.