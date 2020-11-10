Farewell to 'Supernatural' Day 8: Best of TV Insider's Moments With the Guys (VIDEO)

Hey there, SPN fans! Join us in our 15-day countdown to the series finale of Supernatural, featuring a look back with the cast (and guest stars!) at 15 seasons of demon-hunting and apocalypse-preventing, as well as exclusive content, sneak peeks, and more.

In the video above, we've compiled some of the fun, poignant, and silly moments we've had here at TV Insider with the cast over the years.

SPN Family, this one is for you.

Over the years, TV Insider has interviewed Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), Misha Collins (Castiel), and Alexander Calvert (Jack) quite a few times, and one thing is clear: It's always entertaining.

Just like the fans of the series have formed their own family, so have the actors ("Obviously in any family, there are members of the family that you don't like," Collins quipped). And for Ackles, it's a "no-brainer" who comes in "dead last" if the four were brothers: Padalecki. It's that camaraderie and brotherhood in real-life that has made the series so successful.

Watch the video above for more about working on the set, the cast behind the scenes at photoshoots, and much, much more, including guest spots from Arrow's Stephen Amell and David Ramsey and a message for the SPN Family.

Stay tuned for more Supernatural fun as TV Insider counts down to the November 19 series finale.