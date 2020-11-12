The Weeknd to Headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The NFL and Pepsi have announced a big plan for the Super Bowl taking place in Tampa Bay, Fla., on Sunday, February 7, 2021: The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.

The Grammy-winning performer, known for his storytelling and influence on social media, brings smooth vocals and global fanbase to the field.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," said The Weeknd in a statement.

The Big Game takes place at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, which recently acquired former Patriot Tom Brady. As viewers will recall, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the 2020 Halftime festivities.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has entered into a partnership with the NFL, also said in the statement that "The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Super Bowl LV takes place early next year on CBS.

