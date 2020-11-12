'Jeopardy!': Who Should Be the Next Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy! will never be the same without host Alex Trebek, but his absence is a reality viewers will face once his pre-taped episodes end on December 25. So, who can (try to) fill his shoes?

There are options found within Jeopardy!'s own pool of champions. The first name on many viewers' lists is Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Tournament champion Ken Jennings, who has been gracing viewers' screens via the game show since 2004.

Whether or not he's up for the gig is another story, as he told TV Insider just days before Trebek's death. "It requires envisioning a version of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek," he said. "As great as that job would be, I am not emotionally prepared to do that right now. I have one host of Jeopardy! in my heart."

Other über-champs who could be contenders are Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. Although they're not nearly as charismatic as Jennings, their status as GOAT players makes them seem pretty viable.

These players could have some competition from other favorites, including Buzzy Cohen and Austin Rogers; Rogers has hosted trivia nights at the New York City bar he works at, so you could say he's been practicing.

