'The Masked Singer': The Sun Shines Bright in the Group A Finals (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 7, "The Group A Finals — The Masked Frontier."]

The Masked Singer continues to whittle down the competition by gearing up for the Super Six. Batting up first was Group A in the latest installment "The Group A Finals — The Masked Frontier."

This brought the final three Group A competitors together for an intense round of performances to be observed by panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. Sun, Snow Owls, and Popcorn took to the stage more than once throughout the night to vie for the remaining two slots that would ultimately be part of the Super Six.

Joining the panelists in this week's episode was guest Niecy Nash, who gave her own unique perspective on the disguised celebrities' performances. Kicking the night off, all of the Group A performers sang Pink's "Raise Your Glass" before delving into solo numbers. Below, we break down all of the clues, identity guesses, and who was unmasked, but beware of major spoilers.

Sun

Song: "Piece of My Heart" by Janis Joplin

Clues: They didn't picture returning to the stage like this; tells honey to take the wheel; angel wind chimes; took RV on road trips; Baltimore, Alaska, and Mexico postcards; has never taken this long of a break; plastic cows; black race car with flame design; they are certified gold.

Identity: Guesses for this performer's identity include Katherine McPhee, Jojo, Jewel, and Demi Lovato.

Snow Owls

Song: "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion

Clues: Sharing the stage is new for this duo; support from early fans; they compliment each other; the lady owl got the man owl to to settle down from horsing around; lady owl can be overlooked sometimes; Parthenon; space shuttle; Roy Rogers drink; a kiss.

Identity: This duo worked up some interesting guesses as the panelists threw out names including Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, and even Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

Popcorn

Song: "Domino" by Jessie J

Clues: It feels good bringing happiness to the world and couldn't do it without their biggest cheerleader and Queen BFF; deer; Russian Doll friend (who claims they appeared on the show before); they never sing at their friend's karaoke parties; royal pain; bunny ears; they've been on stage before; the panelists have guessed their identity in the past.

Identity: The night's guesses for Popcorn included Taylor Dayne, Cyndi Lauper, Anita Baker, and Anika Noni Rose.

Battle

Sun was voted into the Super Six before the evening was through, leaving Popcorn and the Snow Owls to battle it out on stage. Snow Owls went first, performing Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me" and Popcorn took the spotlight next for her rendition of Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."

Ultimately, the Snow Owls lost out and were the team eliminated from moving forward. Before unmasking the panelists gave their final guesses which added additional names to the mix, including the panelist's first guesses. Along with the guesses of Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, other duos that were mentioned included Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, Derek and Julianne Hough, Donny and Marie Osmond, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman, as well as Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

Ultimately, it was married country singers Clint Black and Lisa Hartman under the Snow Owls masks. Find out who will be uncovered next when The Masked Singer returns next week on Fox.

