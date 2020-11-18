'The Masked Singer': Seahorse Makes a Splash in the Group B Finals (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 8, "The Group B Finals — The Mask Chance Saloon."]

The Masked Singer narrowed its competition down during The Group B Finals on Wednesday, November 18.

Joining panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke for deliberation and guesses is celebrity guest Cheryl Hines who, along with the others, offers up possible answers to the celebrity contestants' identities. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the night sees not just one, but two performers eliminated, as two others move forward to the Super Six.

Below, we break down the performances and guesses, and reveal which celebrities are unmasked in a special roundup. Beware of major spoilers ahead.

Seahorse

Song: "...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears

Clues: Euphoric ride; no one knows her soul better than her spiritual advisor; twin baby dolls; Christmas wreath; real deal, girl next door; guitare; Nashville fried chicken; tissues; Mask from past is Astronaut (Hunter Hayes), who reveals that Seahorse was never in a girl group.

Identity: Guesses for this contestant range from Sia and Kesha to Kellie Pickler.

Crocodile

Song: "Bleeding Love" by Leona Lewis

Clues: Blood, sweat and tears; interviewer to the stars says Crocodile is their ride or die, they've been all over the world together and traveled six continents in 100 hours; softie who puts their heart into everything, even video games; step-by-step; one track mind; lucky lizard scratch ticket; Mask from past is Bee (Gladys Knight), who reveals Crocodile was in a huge cult classic movie.

Identity: When it came to this performer, the panelists throw out names like Jared Leto, Justin Guarini, and Jordan Knight.

Whatchamacallit

Song: "Lean Back" by Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Clues: Hopes their swag will carry them through; they want to exceed expectations; their high school mentor reveals that Whatchamacallit always surprises; coffee; crown; Smarties candy; British guard; Mask from past is Ice Cream (Ninja), who reveals that Whatchamacallit has won a championship before.

Identity: Guesses for this singer include Lonzo Ball, Carmello Anthony, and J.B. Smoove.

Serpent

Song: "Cool" by the Jonas Brothers

Clues: Surreal; college roommate reveals they used to be dirt poor; athletic trophies; Maryland flag; ambulance; good mayo; light switch; fame found him unexpectedly; Mask from past is Eagle (Dr. Drew), who says one of the panelists has sung with Serpent before.

Identity: Guesses from the panelists include Jamie Fox, Donald Faison, and Dr. Elvis Francois.

Double Elimination

The competition narrows down when it's revealed Seahorse is the first performer moving onto the Super Six. Meanwhile, Whatchamacallit is the first eliminated singer of the night, which means a final round of guesses from the panelists. Some additional names thrown into the mix include Damian Lillard, Michael Strahan, Tyler the Creator, Devon Booker, and Winston Duke. Ultimately Lonzo Ball is behind the disguise.

Finally, when it comes down to Crocodile and Serpent, the pink performer is saved and Serpent sent packing. Final additional guesses for this performer include Usher, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, John Legend, and Wanya Morris. In the end, Dr. Elvis Francois is under the mask, shocking the panelists with his reveal.

Tune in next Thursday for a special Thanksgiving episode which will uncover another celebrity.

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox (Next week's episode will air Thursday)

