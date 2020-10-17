Guinness World Records Reveals the Most In-Demand TV Shows

The results are in! For its new 2021 edition, Guinness World Records teamed up with global content demand analytics company Parrot Analytics to pinpoint the most in-demand television series of the last calendar year, and the honorees include current hits like Outlander, Grey’s Anatomy and recently departed faves like Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.

“Television continues to re-define itself at a blistering pace,” Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said in a press release. “There are ever-more choices for consumers, new apps and platforms and local stories that are resonating with audiences all around the world. It is difficult to know the precise global impact that this plethora of TV series available today is having on consumers unless of course, you refer to the data offered by our consulting partner Parrot Analytics.”

Guinness World Records 2021 features 12 chapters with record-holders from around the globe under the theme “Discover Your World,” and the Pop Culture section features the following small-screen record-holders.

Scroll down to see the most in-demand TV series in various categories featured in Guinness World Records 2021, available in stores and online now.

Book Adaptation

Game of Thrones, HBO

Legal Drama

Suits, USA

Teen Drama

Riverdale, The CW

Comedy

The Big Bang Theory, CBS

Digital Original

Stranger Things, Netflix

Animated

Rick and Morty, Adult Swim

TV Series

Game of Thrones, HBO

Reality

The Voice, NBC

Children’s Show

SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon

Horror

American Horror Story, FX

Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC

Romantic Drama

Outlander, Starz

Series Debut

Chernobyl, HBO

Film adaptation

Westworld, HBO