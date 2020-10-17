Guinness World Records Reveals the Most In-Demand TV Shows
The results are in! For its new 2021 edition, Guinness World Records teamed up with global content demand analytics company Parrot Analytics to pinpoint the most in-demand television series of the last calendar year, and the honorees include current hits like Outlander, Grey’s Anatomy and recently departed faves like Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.
“Television continues to re-define itself at a blistering pace,” Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said in a press release. “There are ever-more choices for consumers, new apps and platforms and local stories that are resonating with audiences all around the world. It is difficult to know the precise global impact that this plethora of TV series available today is having on consumers unless of course, you refer to the data offered by our consulting partner Parrot Analytics.”
Guinness World Records 2021 features 12 chapters with record-holders from around the globe under the theme “Discover Your World,” and the Pop Culture section features the following small-screen record-holders.
Scroll down to see the most in-demand TV series in various categories featured in Guinness World Records 2021, available in stores and online now.
Book Adaptation
Game of Thrones, HBO
Legal Drama
Suits, USA
Teen Drama
Riverdale, The CW
Comedy
The Big Bang Theory, CBS
Digital Original
Stranger Things, Netflix
Animated
Rick and Morty, Adult Swim
TV Series
Game of Thrones, HBO
Reality
The Voice, NBC
Children’s Show
SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon
Horror
Medical Drama
Grey’s Anatomy, ABC
Romantic Drama
Outlander, Starz
Series Debut
Chernobyl, HBO
Film adaptation
Westworld, HBO