Things sure seem to be going well for Fear the Walking Dead's recently reunited lovebirds Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

The married duo — first seen together on the zombie franchise's flagship series The Walking Dead as unwilling participants in baddie Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviours camp, Dwight and Sherry finally found their way back to each other after individual cross-country treks in a teary-eyed moment at the end of Fear's Season 4 episode "Alaska."

We didn't get to see what happened post-embrace at that time, but Sunday, November 8's episode "Honey" picks up where we left off with these two. And TV Insider has an exclusive look at the first five minutes of Episode 6, which you can check out above.

In the clip, Dwight and Sherry are cozied up, snogging, and about to eat breakfast for dinner (who doesn't love that?). Sherry is reading her various letters to Dwight, which gave him the hope to continue pursuing her even at the bleakest of times.

"Even if it was one-way, we were connected," he says. It's important to note that Dwight has blown off his duties to Pioneers leader Virginia (Colby Minifie) for some extra time with his wife, which is maybe not a great idea. His partner Al (Maggie Grace) is supposed to cover for him in the meantime, but they missed check-in. Dwight makes it clear that he wants to run away from Virginia, but Sherry does not. And near the end of the scene, it's clear that something is wrong. After Sherry goes to grab a fork, she disappears. "Honey?" calls out a concerned Dwight repeatedly before reaching for an axe.

What happened to Sherry? You'll have to tune in this week to find out exactly who — or what — is responsible for her disappearance.

