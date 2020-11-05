One Chicago's Heroes Are in Trouble & Tackling COVID in New Promo (VIDEO)

Together they are stronger, the tagline reads for One Chicago's 2020-2021 season, and these heroes are going to need one another more than ever.

"When this community hurts, when it reaches out its hand, we pull it to its feet," Fire's Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) says in TV Insider's exclusive promo that teases what's coming up for each of the three dramas. "And we respond."

Yes, they'll be helping out the community, with rescues, investigations, and medical care as always, in addition to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but they're also going to be running into some trouble themselves when Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. return on November 11.

While Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) is worried about his ex-girlfriend, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), she's focused on what her patients are going through. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and her new partner Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) are going to run into some serious trouble on a call, but there is quite a good tease about firefighter Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) future.

And P.D.'s portion focuses on what comes next after Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) stood against the blue wall and told Internal Affairs the truth about a racist cop. Watch the video above.

Chicago Med, Season 6 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 10/9c, NBC