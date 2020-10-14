'Chicago Fire' to Reveal if Brett & Casey Are a Love Match Early in Season 9

"We are going to reflect what the world is like in 2020 for Chicago firefighters, pandemic and all," Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas says. "It will be a year of new challenges" — and many changes, both personal and professional, for the members of Firehouse 51 in Season 9.

Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is breaking in yet another partner now that Emily Foster (Annie IIonzeh) returned to medical school. She becomes a mentor to young medic Gianna Mackey (new cast member Adriyan Rae, Vagrant Queen), who grew up in the same rough South Chicago neighborhood as firefighter Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso). Look for Brett and Mackey to quickly find themselves in harrowing circumstances, Haas reveals: "Don't miss the premiere's last 10 seconds."

Brett could experience a new partner in her personal life as well. Will she begin a serious romance with smitten Capt. Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer)? The first two episodes will tell.

Firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) heads in a new direction when Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) asks her to take the lieutenant's exam. Her ambition could cause tension between her and boyfriend Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and with other seasoned members of the house.

And last year's eager candidates, earnest Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and energetic Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), continue to learn the ropes. "Ritter has an epic rescue coming up," says Haas, “and he might be taking a break from [his boyfriend]."

While Gallo's effort to woo EMT Violet Lin (Hanako Greensmith) fizzled, he now faces an even bigger challenge: impressing his boss, Captain Casey. "Especially," warns Haas, "if he decides to cowboy a call instead of following orders." Now that would be an incendiary misstep.

Chicago Fire, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 9/8c NBC