‘The Price Is Right’ Player Injures Hand Before Punch-A-Bunch Win — See Drew Carey’s Reaction

A contestant on The Price Is Right impressed fans with a well-played Punch-A-Bunch victory, but it wasn’t without a scare. He powered through after getting carried — or make that Carey’d — away and missing one of the covered holes, smashing his fist into the game board.

In a clip shared by the game show’s Instagram page earlier this week, a contestant named Albert took on the first-ever all-cash game to be played on TPIR. Punch-A-Bunch entails a contestant earning punches on a 50-hole punch board. The board is covered in paper slips, each with different dollar values inside. To begin the game, the contestant is shown four small prizes, each tagged with an incorrect price. For each prize, they must correctly identify if it’s higher or lower. For each correct guess, they earn that prize and a punch.

Then, the player takes to the board and punches through the number they earned and must decide whether to keep the cash amount inside, or give it back and look in the next hole. The game continues until the contestant accepts the money, has no more holes to look in, or if they win the top prize ($25,000).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

With three punches available, Albert began punching. He swung through his first paper slip. He then slung through the second one with his left hand and opted for an upper cut to punch the third slip, which was lower down. As he made his third punch, his fist collided with the game board instead of the paper slot, making for a loud thud.

“Agh!” Albert yelled. He moved his hand to go through the slot. He then took his hand out and proceeded to shake around his hand to alleviate the pain. Albert burst out laughing seeming to have made an instant recovery. Drew Carey observed that Albert was laughing and loudly laughed in response. The host quipped, “Good uppercut!”

After the minor mishap, the proceedings continued and Carey revealed prize values. The first punch was worth $250, and Albert opted to keep going. “That’s what I would do,” Carey said. He looked at the second punch’s value and said, “Albert you’re going to have to think about this one.” It was the $5,000 slip, the third-highest amount and the audience roared.

Albert oped to keep it, bringing him a $5,000 win. “Nice job!” Carey said. The host revealed what the third card was worth anyway, calling it the “The last one; the uppercut.” It was worth $1,000, so Albert made the right call.

Fans came on down to the comments section celebrating the eventful win and to the player for soldiering on after the hand-smash midway through.

“I would’ve taken that hand stub as a sign,” one fan quipped, implying the game show gods had hinted not to pick the third slot.

“Best episode is when person in wheelchair won a treadmill. Stuff happens,” wrote another.

“5K ain’t bad at all congratulations Albert,” wrote a third.

“I have never seen anyone $25k on this game,” remarked a fourth.

A fifth fan lamented that Bob Barker would always show fans where the top prize was at the end of the segment.

“Didn’t Bob always show where the 25k was?” they asked. “Miss that guy.”

Another fan agreed, replying, “He did!! I grew up in the 90s and would punch and show where it was! I remember one time the contestant was going to punch that hole and did the one beside or above it and was so close!”

“I was so happy for him,” wrote one more.

What did you think of Albert’s Punch-A-Bunch win? Should Drew Carey show viewers where the $25,000 is? Let us know in the comments section below!