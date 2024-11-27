Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

There hasn’t been this much ado about “nothing” since Seinfeld was on the air. Despite at least one report that Anna Delvey, who was ejected in Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 would not be returning for last night’s finale, the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna did in fact make an appearance. She even danced to the Whitney Houston Bodyguard song “I Have Nothing,” a play on her viral quip that she’d learned “nothing” from her time on the show when leaving.

“I don’t know who was spreading those rumors,” Delvey told TV Insider when asked about a report that she would not be at the finale.

“Honestly, I didn’t know if you were coming back either,” Ezra Sosa, Delvy’s pro partner, candidly told her.

As for the “I Have Nothing” routine, her pro partner, Sosa, says, “That was a brilliant idea of our executive producer Conrad [Green] and our creative director Justin [Mabardi]. I really do think it was so smart of them to create something that a lot of the public didn’t really appreciate [and] put a campy spin on it. I think it painted a really good light on the situation.”

We took the opportunity to ask Delvey what exactly she meant by saying she was taking “nothing” away from the experience. Was her DWTS experience an empty one or did she want folks to know she wasn’t walking off the coveted Len Goodman Mirror Ball trophy? Or any of her wardrobe items or props?

“That’s not what I meant,” she says. “I saw that Tori [Spelling] was eliminated as well, and she’s the complete opposite of my personality – she’s very open and emotional. She was everything the show wanted me to be. I felt disappointed all the advice that people on the show had given me led me nowhere.”

How does she feel about Joey Graziadei’s victory? “Good for him! Go, Joey!” Delvey responds. Only half-kidding, Sosa then asked his partner if she knew who Joey was. “Yeah,” Delvey replied. “Okay, good,” he then said.

Asked about her “nothing” comment going viral, Sosa responded, “I’m going to answer that. I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to get tattooed on my back!’”

When the couple shared the stage with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough during the finale, the latter host quipped she had “nothing” to add. Was there tension between the two women?

“I love Julianne!” Delvey responds. “We keep going back and forth on social media. She’s been great. People are just taking themselves too seriously. It’s not that deep.”

As for what’s next, Delvey shares that she has a documentary for a major streamer in the works and will continue to work on her fashion brand.

“You should do Traitors,” Sosa suggests. “If the internet is listening, let’s make that happen!”

Another great idea for a reality series is the couple’s next joint venture: Sosa says that they’re moving in together in New York City. (Asked if their cohabitation might be for Bravo or Hulu, there was no comment!)

What advice would Delvey give her younger self? “It’s all about bouncing back – no matter how hard you fall,” she offers. “Just keep moving. Try not to break the law.”