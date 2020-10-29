'Virgin River's Mel & Jack Reunite in First Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Looking for a cozy comfort TV binge? Get ready for the return of Netflix's Virgin River as Season 2 debuts November 27.

In the meantime, the streaming platform has unveiled its first official trailer for the upcoming chapter. In it, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) returns to the small titular northern California town where, back at Doc Mullins' (Tim Matheson), she runs into Season 1 love, Jack (Martin Henderson).

The trailer sets up their issues to come when she greets him with a casual, "Hi Jack," and he counters, "I think I'm gonna need a little more than 'Hi, Jack,'" and exits dramatically. To refresh your memories, that Mel left town in Season 1 did not sit well with him.

So, it may come as no surprise that the widowed nurse could have more trouble winning him back than she'd anticipated. Increasing the problems: She continues to tend to his baby mama, Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley).

"There's no escaping fact — Charmaine, Jack, and I are all gonna have to deal with an awkward situation while I finish out my year," Mel tells Doc.

But. While Jack is angry, he doesn't seem over her. He tells Mel that despite Charmaine's clear feelings towards him, he's "not in love with her."

Could there be hope yet for these two former love birds? Perhaps the town will have some say in how things work out? Check out the trailer above and don't miss Virgin River's return on Netflix this November.

Virgin River, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 27, Netflix