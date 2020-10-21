First Look 'Virgin River's Dramatic Season 2 Premiere on Netflix (VIDEO)

The return of Virgin River has been announced by Netflix, which says that the Season 2 premiere of the small-town romantic drama will be Friday, November 27.

In Season 1 of the series, which debuted at the end of 2019, widowed nurse Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moved to the remote northern California town of Virgin River for a fresh start where she met the mysterious Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

In Season 2, Melinda continues her work at Doc Mullin's (Tim Matheson) clinic and tries to come to terms with herself and her past so she can make Virgin River her home. While there's not much information out yet, expect Season 2 to include an engagement, heartbreak and murder.

Also returning are Annette O'Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, and Grayson Gurnsey. Sarah Dugdale joins the cast as Lizzie.

While no full trailer has been released, a new preview out, below, for Netflix's November lineup includes some great snippets. Be sure not to miss the drama unfolding at the 03:33-second mark.

Virgin River, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 27, Netflix