‘Virgin River’ Star Lauren Hammersley Presses Showrunner for Charmaine’s Fate: ‘Am I Dead?’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine in Virgin River.
Netflix

Virgin River

 More

Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley just wants to know whether she’s out of a job following the cliffhanger ending of the Netflix drama’s sixth season.

In case you missed it — and spoilers for Virgin River Season 6 ahead! — the season finale ended with Jack (Martin Henderson) looking for ex-girlfriend Charmaine Roberts, Hammersley’s character, and finding her place trashed

On Friday, February 28, Hammersley posted on Instagram screenshots of her text messages with Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, in which she needled him for answers.

“Congratulations again, Sean! Beautiful season,” she texted. “Am I dead?”

Smith didn’t give anything away, however. He merely said, “I love you so much.”

So Hammersley texted back, “I love you, too! You’re fantastic. It’s OK if I’m dead. I just need to know if I should start putting resumes out at Wendy’s or something.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Hammersley (@hammerdoodle)

In a follow-up text, the actor added, “So… if Charmaine dies this year, could you please drown her in the river? I think that would be epic.”

In her Instagram caption, Hammersley wrote, “I’m a professional. This is how I professionally manage a professional conversation with [Virgin River’s] incredible showrunner, professionally. Because I’m professional. I’m realizing this is the same tactic I use to figure out if I’m in a relationship or not. Love you, Sean.”

'Virgin River' Fans Split About Upcoming Prequel Series After Showrunner Patrick Smith Teases Plans
Related

'Virgin River' Fans Split About Upcoming Prequel Series After Showrunner Patrick Smith Teases Plans

In the comments, Virgin River fans expressed their hope that Charmaine won’t be a casualty of that cliffhanger. “Charmaine can’t die,” one wrote. “I just started to like her!”

Someone else commented, “I will riot if anything happens to Charmaine… truly.”

At least we know there will be another season to answer fans’ (and Hammersley’s) questions: Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for a seventh season.

“There’s a lot more to go here with these characters,” Smith told Tudum when the Season 7 order was announced. “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel [Alexandra Breckenridge] and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7 will] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”

Virgin River, Season 7, TBD, Netflix

Virgin River - Netflix

Virgin River where to stream

Virgin River

Lauren Hammersley




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
1
R&B Star Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident
Christina Haack, Heather El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa, as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
2
Will Christina & Tarek’s ‘The Flip Off’ Return for Season 2?
Bowen Yang, Shane Gillis
3
Bowen Yang Responds After ‘SNL’ Extra Blames Him for Shane Gillis’ Firing
Mikey Day, Mike Myers, and James Austin Johnson in the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open on March 1, 2025
4
‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk
Road sign in Plainfield, Wisconsin
5
Who Was Ed Gein, the Killer Subject of ‘Monster’ Season 3?