‘Virgin River’ Star Lauren Hammersley Presses Showrunner for Charmaine’s Fate: ‘Am I Dead?’

Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley just wants to know whether she’s out of a job following the cliffhanger ending of the Netflix drama’s sixth season.

In case you missed it — and spoilers for Virgin River Season 6 ahead! — the season finale ended with Jack (Martin Henderson) looking for ex-girlfriend Charmaine Roberts, Hammersley’s character, and finding her place trashed

On Friday, February 28, Hammersley posted on Instagram screenshots of her text messages with Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, in which she needled him for answers.

“Congratulations again, Sean! Beautiful season,” she texted. “Am I dead?”

Smith didn’t give anything away, however. He merely said, “I love you so much.”

So Hammersley texted back, “I love you, too! You’re fantastic. It’s OK if I’m dead. I just need to know if I should start putting resumes out at Wendy’s or something.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hammersley (@hammerdoodle)

In a follow-up text, the actor added, “So… if Charmaine dies this year, could you please drown her in the river? I think that would be epic.”

In her Instagram caption, Hammersley wrote, “I’m a professional. This is how I professionally manage a professional conversation with [Virgin River’s] incredible showrunner, professionally. Because I’m professional. I’m realizing this is the same tactic I use to figure out if I’m in a relationship or not. Love you, Sean.”

In the comments, Virgin River fans expressed their hope that Charmaine won’t be a casualty of that cliffhanger. “Charmaine can’t die,” one wrote. “I just started to like her!”

Someone else commented, “I will riot if anything happens to Charmaine… truly.”

At least we know there will be another season to answer fans’ (and Hammersley’s) questions: Netflix has already renewed Virgin River for a seventh season.

“There’s a lot more to go here with these characters,” Smith told Tudum when the Season 7 order was announced. “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel [Alexandra Breckenridge] and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. [Season 7 will] explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”

Virgin River, Season 7, TBD, Netflix