The tales of Virgin River are far from over. On October 23, Netflix announced that the small town romantic drama has been renewed for a seventh season.

The exciting renewal news comes well over a month before Season 6‘s highly-anticipated debut. So, do we have a release date? What’s the prequel status? Scroll down for the latest updates regarding Virgin River Season 7.

When is Virgin River Season 7 coming out?

Netflix didn’t announce a premiere date for Season 7. However, we do know that the upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes. Across its five seasons, Virgin River has appeared in the Global Top 10 TV (English) list for 25 weeks since the weekly top 10 lists started in 2021. Most recently, Season 5 reached the top 10 in 77 countries.

The sixth season is set to drop on December 19 with 10 episodes. The show has had a new season every year since its debut in 2019. It’s highly likely Season 7 will follow suit and debut in 2025.

Who will return for Virgin River Season 7?

Barring any deaths or surprising exits in Season 6, you can expect the core cast to return for Season 7. This includes Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Zibby Allen (Brie), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Brady), Tim Matheson (Doc), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), and Kai Bradbury (Denny). If Mel’s biological father, Everett, sticks around, John Allen Nelson should be back as well.

What does this mean for the Virgin River prequel?

A Virgin River prequel focusing on the love story between Mel’s parents, Everett and Sarah, is in the works at the streamer, according to Deadline. We could be getting a double dose of Virgin River in the future with the prequel and Season 7. Here’s hoping!

The younger versions of Everett and Sarah, played by Callum Kerr and Jessica Rothe, will make their debut in Season 6. Will this be the launching pad for the prequel? Time will tell! Netflix hasn’t given an official update on the status of the prequel as of now.

What do you want to see happen in Virgin River Season 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Virgin River, Season 7, TBA, Netflix