'Colin in Black & White' Casts Jaden Michael as QB & Activist Colin Kaepernick

The Get Down's Jaden Michael heads to the football field.

Michael has been cast to play NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick in Netflix's upcoming Colin in Black & White. In 2016, the quarterback, now a free agent, kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and systematic racism. Michael will play Kaepernick in his formative high school years.

The six-episode limited series, created by the quarterback himself and Ava DuVernay, "will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick's adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family," Netflix's synopses reads. "It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today."

DuVernay directs the first episode and serves as an executive producer with writer Michael Starrbury and Kaepernick (who appears as himself to narrate).

"I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

"Collaborating with @Kaepernick7 on this series has been a proud journey. Thanks to @Netflix and our partner @StarrburyMike," DuVernay tweeted. "A story about identity, imagination and intention. Congrats, @ItsJadenMichael!"

"Wow, it's truly an honor to be given this opportunity. Thanks @ava

and @Kaepernick7! Can't wait to bring this much needed story to life, especially in these trying times," Michael wrote.

In addition to Michael's role on The Get Down, his previous TV credits include Blue Bloods, The Bug Diaries, and Dora the Explorer.

Colin in Black & White, TBA, Netflix