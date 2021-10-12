‘Colin in Black & White’: New Trailer Shows Kaepernick’s Life On & Off the Field (VIDEO)

“Since the day I was born, my passion, my love was being a quarterback. But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become,” activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick says in the new trailer for the new Netflix series, Colin in Black & White, chronicling his coming of age story.

“While I was in high school, I felt a lot of different emotions, sometimes scary, sometimes fun,” his voiceover continues as we see a young Colin (played by Jaden Michael) in high school, playing sports, with his parents, and more. “It turned out my competition wasn’t only on the field. Growing up with white parents, I assumed their privilege was mine. I was in for a rude awakening.”

Colin in Black & White, created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, tackles the obstacles of race, class, and culture. Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker play his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa. Kaepernick appears as the present-day narrator of his own story. It also stars Amarr Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin.

“Colin in Black and White is a scripted limited series inspired by my experience as a Black child, adopted by a white family. I did not have a lot of references or guides growing up to help me navigate some of the negative experiences or interactions I went through as a young Black kid. When we were thinking about telling this story, we wanted to explore that idea more and give people references of how these situations can impact and shape one’s identity and growth,” Kaepernick said in a blog post.

“What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives,” DuVernay added. “Are you the supporting character in your life? Taking cues from others? Your story only mattering when it’s tangential to someone else? Or is your story centered within you? Your hopes and dreams and priorities and beliefs planted in the forefront, not the background. Bottom line, I was interested in the process of becoming the star of your own life. This doesn’t mean not being of service to others or being selfish and ego-driven. It means having the confidence to stand up and stand strong for oneself so that you can be the best version of yourself.”

Joining DuVernay and Kaepernick as an executive producer is Michael Starrbury. DuVernay directed Episode 101 and the present-day Colin Kaepernick scenes. Sheldon Candis, Robert Townsend, Angel Kristi Williams, and Kenny Leon also directed.

