Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick Team for Limited Netflix Scripted Series 'Colin in Black & White'

Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with acclaimed Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning storyteller Ava Duvernay for a new Netflix limited scripted series, Colin in Black & White.

Following the adolescent life of Kaepernick, the series will focus on the footballer's high school years, which will lend insight into the experiences that made him into the activist he is today. As people will recall, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made headlines in 2016 when he took a knee during the National Anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

The series will be written by Michael Starrbury, who also serves as executive producer alongside DuVernay and Kaepernick. The athlete will serve as narrator of the six-episode series, which was initially conceived in 2019 and writing was completed in May.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," said DuVernay. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

DuVernay is responsible for the streaming platform's critically-acclaimed award-winning limited series When They See Us, which brought the story of the Central Park Five to life beginning with their arrest and carrying on through their exoneration years later.

In Colin in Black & White, Kaepernick's early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family will be explored as his journey to becoming a quarterback and defining his identity is depicted.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," said Kaepernick. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

Colin in Black & White, Coming Soon, Netflix