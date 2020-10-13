'Shameless': Find Out When the Final Season Premieres on Showtime

It's official — the beginning of the end for the Gallaghers has been set!

Shameless' final season will kick off on Showtime starting Sunday, December 6. Initially, Shameless had planned to conclude its run with Season 11 this summer, but then the coronavirus pandemic caused production delays.

Thankfully for diehard fans, this new premiere date is sure to provide some warm comfort in the coming winter months. The comedy, which debuted in 2011, follows the Gallagher family from the South Side of Chicago, made up of a wild crew of (now nearly all grown) children of alcoholic grifter Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy).

The last time viewers saw the Gallaghers, they were celebrating the marriage between second son Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and his longtime on-again-off-again boyfriend Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher). With eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) gone, Debbie (Emma Kenney) took over head of household responsibilities, and eldest son Lip (Jeremy Allen White) welcomed baby Freddie with girlfriend Tami (Kate Miner).

We have no details yet on where the show will take viewers in its final episodes, but stay tuned as we approach the final season premiere date. As with all good things, Shameless must come to an end, but thankfully it will provide some cheer this holiday season!

Shameless, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, December 6, Showtime