‘Shameless’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Final Season With the Cast (PHOTOS)

Shameless may not be back for a while, but the cast is finally on set for Season 11 and there’s plenty of great behind-the-scenes moments being shared.

The longtime Showtime favorite was renewed for an 11th and final season earlier this year with plans to air this summer but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. Since production was halted while health and safety protocols were organized, it seems like viewers are that much closer to the beginning of the end of Shameless.

Centering around the South Side of Chicago’s Gallagher family, Shameless first arrived in 2011, winning fans over with its comedic highs and dramatic plots. Officially Showtime’s longest-running series, the series will wrap later than initially planned.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!” said executive producer John Wells following Shameless‘ final season renewal.

After closing out its tenth season with a Gallavich wedding, we can’t begin to imagine what Season 11 has in store, but thankfully the cast is giving fans an idea with their social media posts from Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Ethan Cutkosky, Christian Isaiah, Shanola Hampton, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Kate Miner and more. See a few of these stars in their sweet behind-the-scenes photos below and stay tuned for more details about Shameless‘ final season.

shameless season 11 cast
Steve Howey/Instagram

The gang’s almost all here as Cameron Monaghan, Shanola Hampton, Elise Eberle, Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney and Steve Howey pose for this shot on set.

shameless season 11 william h macy
Steve Howey/Instagram

Frank Gallagher isn’t always the most responsible, but William H. Macy is changing that with his mask between scenes.

Shameless Season 11 Ethan Cutkosky
Emma Kenney/Instagram

Emma Kenney snapped this photo of her onscreen brother Ethan Cutkosky who is giving off some strong Carl vibes.

shameless season 11 cameron monaghan noel fisher
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Onscreen hubbies Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher channel their inner Ian and Mickey for this stoop pic.

Shameless season 11 noel fisher dennis cockrum
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Noel Fisher and Dennis Cockrum may not get along as father and son onscreen, but they’re two birds of a feather off-screen in costume.

shameless season 11 noel fisher emma kenney christian isaiah
Christian Isaiah/Instagram

Noel Fisher, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah have a three-person stoop party in front of the Gallagher house.

shameless season 11 emma kenney
Emma Kenney/Instagram

Emma Kenney shows off her hair do in the makeup trailer.

shameless season 11 cast
Steve Howey/Instagram

It’s all quiet on set as Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah take their spots for filming.

shameless season 11 steve howey shanola hampton
Steve Howey/Instagram

Steve Howey manages to snap a selfie from his socially distanced onscreen love Shanola Hampton between scenes.

shameless season 11 emma kenney cameron monaghan
Emma Kenney/Instagram

Emma Kenney shared this mask-filled selfie with onscreen brother Cameron Monaghan. “Love that @cameronmonaghan,” she wrote.

Christian Isaiah shameless season 11
Steve Howey/Instagram

Christian Isaiah takes a snack break behind the scenes.

Shameless Season 11 Steve Howey William H. Macy
Steve Howey/Instagram

It’s a boys day in the kitchen for Christian Isaiah and William H. Macy who smile for a selfie taken by Steve Howey.

Shameless Season 11 Emma Kenney Noel Fisher
Emma Kenney/Instagram

“There are two kinds of people in this world,” Emma Kenney captioned this image on her Instagram as her and costars Noel Fisher, Paris Newton and Elise Eberle choose different hand gestures for their selfie.

Shameless Season 11 Chrisitian Isaiah Steve Howey
Steve Howey/Instagram

It’s masks and brews behind the scenes in this shot snapped by Steve Howey featuring Christian Isaiah who plays Liam.

Shameless Season 11 Noel Fisher Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney Christian Isaiah
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Noel Fisher snapped this selfie with costars Ethan Cutkosky, Emma Kenney and Christian Isaiah from inside the Gallagher house set.

Shameless Season 11 cast
Kate Miner/Instagram

Stars Emma Kenney, Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan and Kate Miner pose for a shot with Ethan Cutkosky in the Gallagher family kitchen.

Shameless Season 11 Shanola Hampton
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

Shanola Hampton’s V catches everyone’s good side in this group shot featuring Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan, Elise Eberle, Emma Kenney and even Steve Howey (who is visible from the top right corner).

shameless season 11 William H Macy Paris Newton
Paris Newton/Instagram

Paris Newton who also plays Franny on the show poses with her onscreen grandfather William H. Macy.

shameless season 11 cast behind the scenes
Noel Fisher/Instagram

The Alibi crew is back together as Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher and Steve Howey pose with onscreen barflies Jim Hoffmaster and Michael Patrick McGill.

Shameless Season 11 Noel Fisher Cameron Monaghan
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan’s Mickey and Ian seem to be nursing some injuries, but from what?

Shameless Season 11 Presley Schrader Emma Kenney
Presley Schrader/Instagram

Presley Schrader who plays Franny is surrounded by her onscreen family as Emma Kenney, Elise Eberle, Christian Isaiah and Ethan Cutkosky.

shameless season 11 shanola hampton
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

Shanola Hampton takes a break from playing V between scenes by taking selfies on the pool table.

Shameless Season 11 Noel fisher Cameron Monaghan Elise Eberle
Noel Fisher/Instagram

It’s a Gallagher sandwich as onscreen Milkovichs, Noel Fisher and Elise Eberle sit alongside Cameron Monaghan at their trailers.

Shameless Season 11 Cameron Monaghan
Cameron Monaghan/Instagram

It’s a quiet day in the Alibi Room for Cameron Monaghan’s Ian who sits at the bar alone.

Shameless Season 11 Noel Fisher Emma Kenney
Noel Fisher/Instagram

It’s nothing but peace and love behind the scenes for costars Noel Fisher and Emma Kenney.

Shameless Season 11 Noel Fisher
Noel Fisher/Instagram

We may not be able to see his whole face, but Noel Fisher appears to be in character as he throws of some serious Mickey vibes.

Shameless Season 11 Cameron Monaghan Noel Fisher
Cameron Monaghan/Instagram

Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan have a Gallavich moment in the Gallagher kitchen with this candid shot.

Noel Fisher Cameron Monaghan Shameless Season 11
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher give Gallavich fans what they want as they pose for this on-brand selfie. The pair will return as newly-married couple Ian Gallagher and Mickey Milkovich.

Shameless Season 11 Steve Howey Shanola Hampton
Steve Howey/Instagram

Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton get back into character as Kevin and V. Howey shared this sweet trailer selfie, captioning it, “Bald and Beautiful.”

Shameless Season 11 Presley Schrader Emma Kenney
Presley Schrader/Instagram

Emma Kenney, who plays Debbie Gallagher, gives her onscreen daughter Presley Schrader a squeeze between filming scenes.

Shanola Hampton Jeremy Allen White Shameless Season 11
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

Shanola Hampton takes a seat with Jeremy Allen White, who plays oldest Gallagher son Lip. What could these two be up to in the Alibi Room?

Shameless Season 11 Shanola Hampton Emma Kenney Kate Miner
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

The ladies are surely all smiles behind their masks as Kate Miner, Elise Kearny Eberle and Emma Kenney gather behind Shanola Hampton for this hallway shot.

Shameless Season 11 Emma Kenney
Emma Kenney/Instagram

Emma Kenney strikes a pose on the Gallagher family washing machine as costars Kate Miner, Chrisitan Isaiah and Presley Schrader get ready to shoot.

Shameless Shanola Hampton Steve Howey
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

Shanola Hampton snaps a selfie behind the scenes with onscreen love Steve Howey close by. A closer look at Howey’s shirt reads “Kevin Ball’s Keg Zone,” alluding to his character.

Noel Fisher Shameless Season 11 Mickey
Noel Fisher/Instagram

Noel Fisher flashes Mickey’s infamous knuckle tattoo in this serious selfie from the Alibi Room set.

shameless season 11 presley schrader christian isaiah cameron monaghan
Presley Schrader/Instagram

It’s peace all around at the studio where Shameless films as Presley Schrader who plays Franny Gallagher poses with onscreen uncles Christian Isaiah and Cameron Monaghan.

Shameless Season 11 Shanola Hampton Cameron Monaghan Ethan Cutkosky
Shanola Hampton/Instagram

Shanola Hampton shared this black and white selfie with her longtime costars Cameron Monaghan and Ethan Cutkosky between shooting scenes for Season 11.

