‘Shameless’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Final Season With the Cast (PHOTOS)

Shameless may not be back for a while, but the cast is finally on set for Season 11 and there’s plenty of great behind-the-scenes moments being shared.

The longtime Showtime favorite was renewed for an 11th and final season earlier this year with plans to air this summer but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. Since production was halted while health and safety protocols were organized, it seems like viewers are that much closer to the beginning of the end of Shameless.

Centering around the South Side of Chicago’s Gallagher family, Shameless first arrived in 2011, winning fans over with its comedic highs and dramatic plots. Officially Showtime’s longest-running series, the series will wrap later than initially planned.

“It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!” said executive producer John Wells following Shameless‘ final season renewal.

After closing out its tenth season with a Gallavich wedding, we can’t begin to imagine what Season 11 has in store, but thankfully the cast is giving fans an idea with their social media posts from Shameless stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Ethan Cutkosky, Christian Isaiah, Shanola Hampton, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, Kate Miner and more. See a few of these stars in their sweet behind-the-scenes photos below and stay tuned for more details about Shameless‘ final season.

