'Shameless' Renewed for 11th and Final Season on Showtime

It's official, the Gallaghers will hang up their hats after an 11th and final season of Shameless on Showtime this summer.

The news broke online during the network's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour presentation, just as Season 10 begins to wind down. The dramedy, which debuted in 2011, is the premium channel's longest-running scripted series.

The show also addressed the news on social media, tweeting a video that's captioned, "Last call. 🍺 #Shameless 11. The FINAL season." The clip invites fans to "party with the Gallaghers one last time," and they're likely to accept as the series remains popular in its 10th season.

"The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history," said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc, during the TCA presentation. "While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn't be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately "Shameless" conclusion."

As for Wells, who has been at the helm since the show's beginning, he said, "I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless. It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

Starring William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Ethan Cutkosky, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner, Shameless continues to push the boundaries with their wild stories.

The news doesn't come as a major surprise as former star and co-lead Emmy Rossum departed after Season 9, leaving fans wondering if the end was nigh. A conclusion for the Gallagher clan is certainly taking shape up as Lip (White) begins to explore a domestic life with baby mama Tami (Miner) and Mickey (Fisher) and Ian's (Monaghan) recently got engaged.

Time will tell whether Rossum will reemerge for the final round with the Gallaghers or if Monaghan and Fisher will stick around to say farewell, as they signed one-year deals for this current 10th season. Stay tuned for details in the coming months.

Shameless, Final Season, Summer 2020, Showtime