Shameless bid viewers adieu in 2021, so it would only seem fitting that the stars reunite onscreen from time to time, but don’t expect to see Steve Howey guest-starring on Found anytime soon.

The NBC hit led by Howey’s former onscreen wife, Shanola Hampton, would seem like the perfect platform for a Kev and V reunion, but according to Howey, it “would be weird.”

“Would I ever do a guest spot on that show? I don’t know. And here’s why,” Howey begins. “The Kev and Veronica relationship, us two together for over a decade, for eleven seasons, it’s pretty iconic. We’ve been talked about as one of the best couples in television history. There’s a lot of weight on that.”

Considering their roles in Shameless, Howey seems to have doubts about seeing himself and Hampton tackling a different dynamic onscreen for viewers and fans. “To have us on camera together… I think it would be weird for fans. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s Kev and V,’ and then I’m playing some kidnapper or cop.”

Still, Howey adds, “I’ll say, never say never,” but fans shouldn’t hold their breaths for a Kev and V reunion on the drama, which follows Hampton’s Gabi Mosley as she and a team of experts work to find missing persons and reunite them with their families.

When TV Insider caught up with Howey about his guest spot on another of NBC’s shows, the sitcom Happy’s Place, on which he reunited with Reba costars Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman, the actor revealed, “I just spoke with [Shanola]. She was nominated for a [Critics Choice Award]. So I’m over the moon about that because she and I are best friends and I’m really close to her. She’s doing a phenomenal job on Found and hopefully that runs for many, many seasons.”

Here’s to hoping we see these stars back onscreen together, sooner than later, but in the meantime, Shameless fans can take comfort in knowing Howey and Hampton are still close behind the scenes.

Found, Returns, Thursday, January 16, 10/9c, NBC