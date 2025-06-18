Savannah Chrisley Slams Claim That Mom Julie Faked Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Julie Chrisley (L) and Savannah Chrisley speak onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley is not afraid to hit back at rumors, and she did just that on the Tuesday, June 17, episode of her Unlocked podcast. During the episode, Savannah brought up a rumor she saw on social media that bothered her enough to speak out about it.

“I saw where someone commented that, you know, my family was this fraud and were terrible human beings, X, Y, Z, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis,” Savannah said. “So I was literally dumbfounded to see the accusations that were being made. Apparently, ‘She faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings,’ was what this individual said.”

Savannah’s mother, Julie Chrisley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy. Ten years later, she and husband Todd Chrisley received prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. They began serving their time in January 2023 and were released in May after being pardoned by Donald Trump.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum used this timeline to debunk the rumors about Julie’s health. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012,” Savannah pointed out. “They weren’t federally or criminally charged till 2019. So that right there completely debunks your whole theory.”

Savannah then went on to recall what life was like during Julie’s illness. “She basically went through menopause at the age of 39 because … and during that, she would have insane hot flashes,” she shared, noting that the side effects from Julie’s treatment were “horrible.”

Julie also had “two or three reconstructive surgeries,” according to Savannah, who added, “She slept in a recliner for what I feel like was probably a year beside their bed with my dad because she couldn’t stand to lay all the way down.”

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Bold Trump Claims Get Debunked in New Report
Related

Todd & Julie Chrisley's Bold Trump Claims Get Debunked in New Report

She concluded, “For someone to make an accusation that my mother lied about having breast cancer at the age of 39, there is truly a special place in hell for you. It’s that simple. There’s a special place in hell for you and I hope you feel good about yourself.”

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

Behind the Scenes With Gordon Ramsay: 20 Years of Cooking Up TV Hits

The celebrity chef reflects on redefining culinary television and his fiery journey Hell’s Kitchen to Secret Service. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Julie Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant Sheree Corder solving the Bonus Puzzle on Monday, March 31, 2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Fails to Win $56,000 After Ryan Seacrest ‘Mistake’
Chef Anne Burrell poses during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Dinner with Anne Burrell and Marc Murphy part of the Bank of America Dinner Series at Chefs Club on October 10, 2019 in New York City
2
Chef Annie Burrell Dies At Age 55
Emily Osment and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 1
3
Ask Matt: More Live Theater on TV! Debating ‘Georgie & Mandy,’ and More
Baye McPherson as Katie in Heartland
4
‘Heartland’: Baye McPherson Talks Katie’s Teenage Angst, Relationship With Mom Lou & More
Martin Short
5
‘Match Game’ Announces Star-Studded Lineup