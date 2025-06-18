Savannah Chrisley Slams Claim That Mom Julie Faked Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Savannah Chrisley is not afraid to hit back at rumors, and she did just that on the Tuesday, June 17, episode of her Unlocked podcast. During the episode, Savannah brought up a rumor she saw on social media that bothered her enough to speak out about it.

“I saw where someone commented that, you know, my family was this fraud and were terrible human beings, X, Y, Z, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis,” Savannah said. “So I was literally dumbfounded to see the accusations that were being made. Apparently, ‘She faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings,’ was what this individual said.”

Savannah’s mother, Julie Chrisley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and had a double mastectomy. Ten years later, she and husband Todd Chrisley received prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. They began serving their time in January 2023 and were released in May after being pardoned by Donald Trump.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum used this timeline to debunk the rumors about Julie’s health. “She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012,” Savannah pointed out. “They weren’t federally or criminally charged till 2019. So that right there completely debunks your whole theory.”

Savannah then went on to recall what life was like during Julie’s illness. “She basically went through menopause at the age of 39 because … and during that, she would have insane hot flashes,” she shared, noting that the side effects from Julie’s treatment were “horrible.”

Julie also had “two or three reconstructive surgeries,” according to Savannah, who added, “She slept in a recliner for what I feel like was probably a year beside their bed with my dad because she couldn’t stand to lay all the way down.”

She concluded, “For someone to make an accusation that my mother lied about having breast cancer at the age of 39, there is truly a special place in hell for you. It’s that simple. There’s a special place in hell for you and I hope you feel good about yourself.”