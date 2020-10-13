'The Good Doctor' Adjusts to a World Turned Upside Down by COVID-19 (VIDEO)

"The world is going to be the same again," Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) says, but for now, the St. Bonaventure staff in The Good Doctor Season 4 must adjust to a "world turned upside down."

And as the trailer (below) shows, that means Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), who just got together at the end of the Season 3 finale, must social distance. They can only wake up together over Zoom, and it's frustrating both of them that they can't (physically) be together. As Highmore noted during the show's New York Comic Con panel on October 11, they're in "a time … with the virus and distancing," which "will bring a whole new set of complications to their relationship."

Meanwhile at the hospital, the doctors are in full PPE (personal protective equipment) as they try to help their patients in the promo.

The world isn't going to be the same again. Here's your first look at the Season 4 premiere of #TheGoodDoctor. pic.twitter.com/1ftS347AqE — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) October 12, 2020

The two-part "Frontline" that kicks off Season 4 is "taking place over the days, weeks and months that we've all been dealing with this and portraying how everything changed," executive producer David Shore told TV Insider.

But after that, they will be returning to the drama's regular stories, he said during the recent panel. "I do think we have a responsibility as entertainers to provide a little bit of an escape," Shore explained. "We're not going to be dishonest about it, but hopefully we'll be basically in a post-COVID world. There's going to be an awareness of it, but those are not the stories we're going to tell."

The Good Doctor, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, November 2, 10/9c, ABC