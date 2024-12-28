‘IWTV,’ ‘Young Sheldon’ & More of the Saddest TV Deaths That Hurt the Most in 2024

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Saddest TV character deaths of 2024
CBS; Fox

It’s never easy to watch a TV character you love die. It’s even worse when the deaths are unexpected, but even the ones that we know are coming can still pack a heavy punch. This year in TV delivered some memorable series departures, some that were not well received by fans and others that were a long time coming if you know the shows’ backstories.

We previously broke down the most shocking TV exits of the year in a list that included Kevin Costner’s unexpected departure from Yellowstone, sad goodbyes from beloved longtime stars of shows like Grey’s AnatomyChicago FireChicago P.D.Law & Order, and more. Here, we break down the saddest TV character deaths from this year.

While our previous list does include character deaths such as Costner’s, we argue that Costner’s exit from the Taylor Sheridan series was more shocking than John Dutton’s death was sad (although it was a brutal way to go). The shocking exits list also includes storylines where the characters were written off but not killed off. The list below, however, is entirely comprised of heartbreaking character deaths, in order of when they aired.

Given the nature of this list, there are obviously major spoilers ahead.

Sabina Gadecki as Cara and Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford in the 'Fire Country' Season 1 finale
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Cara, Fire Country

This episode started out with some funny moments but quickly took a turn for the tragic when it was revealed that Jake’s (Jordan Calloway) girlfriend and almost fiancée, Cara (Sabina Gadecki), was dying from injuries sustained in an ambulance crash in the previous one. What’s worse: He had to listen to her die and say his goodbyes over the radio. “I was a different person before we fell in love,” he told her. “I was going to tell you thank you for loving me. I love you. I will always love you.”

Adan Canto in 'The Cleaning Lady'
FOX via Getty Images

Arman, The Cleaning Lady

This character death was brought about by the tragic death of the actor who plays him. Adan Canto, who had been a series regular since The Cleaning Lady first began, died at the age of 42 in January 2024 after a private battle with cancer. The show seemingly intended for his Arman and Elodie Yung‘s Thony to eventually get together, but the character had to be killed off instead. He was given a dramatic and suspenseful final episode through the help of acting doubles and CGI.

Noah Galvin, David Attar in 'The Good Doctor' - Season 7 Episode 5
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Asher Wolke, The Good Doctor

Noah Galvin’s Dr. Asher Wolke was killed in an antisemitic hate crime in The Good Doctor‘s final season, just five episodes before the series finale. This death really divided fans, as it was out of the blue and a tragic end for a queer character who was on the cusp of getting married.

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in 'Shōgun' Episode 9
Katie Yu / FX

Lady Mariko, Shōgun

Anna Sawai‘s Lady Mariko was the key to Lord Toranaga’s (Hiroyuki Sanada) success in the climatic penultimate episode of Shōgun‘s first season, but helping him win also meant sacrificing her own life as she and her allies tried to escape the forces against Toranaga. It was a powerful and tragic hero’s death, and Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and Fuji’s (Moeka Hoshi) funeral for Mariko in the finale was deeply moving. The killing of Fuji’s husband and baby at the beginning of the season were also gut-wrenching.

Lance Barber as George Sr. on 'Young Sheldon'
Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

George Sr., Young Sheldon

This being a Big Bang Theory prequel, fans already knew that George Sr.’s death was coming. But that didn’t make it any less impactful when the moment finally came in the show’s seventh and final season. It was a realistic depiction of the sudden and shocking nature of deaths in the family. The Coopers were planning a fresh start for their family with plans to move. While they were waiting for George Sr. (Lance Barber) to come home to take a family photo, his coworkers instead arrived to their front door to deliver the news that he had died of a heart attack. Everyone was shellshocked, and the death has reverberated into the new spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Richard Schiff
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Aaron Glassman, The Good Doctor

As revealed in the penultimate episode of the ABC medical drama, Richard Schiff‘s Dr. Aaron Glassman’s cancer came back and worse than before. He decided to make the most of the time he had left rather than spend the last months of his life in discomfort during treatments that weren’t guaranteed to work. It was a sad but ultimately moving end for the character and series.

Delainey Hayles as Claudia and Roxane Duran as Madeleine in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'I Could Not Prevent It'
Larry Horricks / AMC

Claudia & Madeleine, Interview With the Vampire

If you’ve read the Anne Rice novel or saw the 1994 film, you knew this fate was coming for Claudia (Delainey Hayles) and Madeleine (Roxane Duran) in Paris. But the AMC drama expanded on the source material by showing every second of the trial as Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Armand (Assad Zaman) remembered it. The gleeful cruelty on the faces of the Théâtres des Vampires coven members as these vampire lovers were unjustly sentenced to burn alive in the sunlight made their murders all the more horrific. We hope Hayles returns as Claudia to haunt the narrative in Season 3.

Lee Jung-jae as Master Sol in 'The Acolyte' Season 1 finale
Disney+ / Lucasfilm

Sol, The Acolyte

This death had double meaning. When Osha (Amandla Stenberg) killed Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in the Season 1 (and now series) finale, her lightsaber’s interior turned red to signify her evolution into a Sith. Osha killed Sol in front of twin sister Mae (also played by Stenberg) after he admitted to killing their mother, Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith). He said that he did it to protect Osha, but that mattered little. Sol cried, “Osha, it’s OK” as she strangled him to death with the force and joined Sith Qimir (Manny Jacinto) on the dark side. Mae, meanwhile, did nothing to stop the murder.

Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' Episode 3
HBO

Vic, The Penguin

The second Rhenzy Feliz‘s Vic called Oz (Colin Farrell) family in The Penguin finale, an ominous feeling set in. Oz loved the teen and let him see too much of his personal life, leading to the Penguin killing his innocent right-hand man. It was a tragic end that solidified Oz’s place as the irredeemable villain Batman fans know him to be, fulfilling the main purpose of this HBO limited series.

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9
Paramount Network

Colby, Yellowstone

Not long after they killed off John Dutton, Yellowstone killed off Colby Mayfield, one of the Dutton ranch’s cowboys played by Denim Richards. He died saving young Carter (Finn Little) when a frightened horse started bucking out of control, but the death was just plain sad because of how unnecessary it was. Being the third major death in just four episodes, this plot was not well received by viewers.

Fire Country

Interview With the Vampire (2022)

Shōgun (2024)

Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Cleaning Lady

The Good Doctor (2017)

The Penguin

Yellowstone

Young Sheldon

Adan Canto

Anna Sawai

Delainey Hayles

Denim Richards

Jordan Calloway

Lance Barber

Lee Jung-jae

Noah Galvin

Rhenzy Feliz

Richard Schiff

Roxane Duran

Sabina Gadecki




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dayle Haddon on red carpet
1
Dayle Haddon Found Dead at Hallmark Star’s Home After ‘Tragic Accident’
Jeopardy! champ Laura Faddah
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Laura Faddah Breaks All-Time Record With 7th Win
Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik in Squid Game S2
3
‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Every New Game, Explained
Ben and Erin Napier
4
Erin & Ben Napier Dish on How ‘Home Town’ Is Different This Season
Bill Maher and Jay Leno
5
Bill Maher Confronts Jay Leno Over His ‘Gambling Debts’ & Mysterious Black Eye