'Green Lantern' Series Officially a Go at HBO Max With Marc Guggenheim

That Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti you've been hearing about at HBO Max is officially happening.

The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes, with Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie) and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, the 2011 Green Lantern movie with Ryan Reynolds) as co-writers and executive producers, Variety reports.

The DC Comics series will follow multiple Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Earth's first Green Lantern, Alan Scott, who is gay as the character is in the comics. Fans will also see favorite characters like Sinestro and Kilowog and meet new heroes.

A Green Lantern-inspired series at HBO Max was announced as "Berlanti's biggest series yet" when WarnerMedia first unveiled the streaming service in October 2019. "We will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet," Berlanti said at the time.

This is far from the first DC property to be coming to HBO Max in the future. DC Universe's shows, including Harley Quinn and Titans, are moving over, while series set in the worlds of Matt Reeves' upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson (about the Gotham police department) and James Gunn's Suicide Squad film (centering on John Cena's Peacemaker) have been ordered.

Berlanti Productions will produce the Green Lantern series in association with Warner Bros. Television.

