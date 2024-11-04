‘Lanterns’ Adds Garret Dillahunt in New Role & Everything to Know About HBO’s Superhero Series

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt, and Kyle Chandler for 'Lanterns'
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Lanterns

 More

DC’s next HBO series Lanterns is taking shape as more stars join the series based on the comics’ Green Lantern.

As we wait for the forthcoming title that will join other DC Comics series including Peacemaker and The Penguin, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far ranging from the cast to storylines and beyond. Scroll down for a closer peek.

Who stars in Lanterns?

As originally announced by HBO, Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler will lead the show in their roles as John Stewart and Hal Jordan, respectively. Fans of the Comics know that both John and Hal are Green Lanterns as there are several heroes who go by the moniker. Meanwhile, Kelly MacDonald has been cast as a series regular in her role as Sheriff Kerry, a woman who is deeply devoted to her family and town.

Kelly MacDonald

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, Garrett Dillahunt also joined the series as “modern cowboy” William Macon, “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.”

What is Lanterns about?

According to the show’s official logline, Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The story will unfold over eight episodes that will air on HBO and stream on Max.

Who makes Lanterns?

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Adds New Mystery Character
Related

'Peacemaker' Season 2 Adds New Mystery Character

Lanterns is co-written for television by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. The first two episodes of the show will be directed by James Hawes. Based on the comics, Lanterns will be executive-produced by Mundy, Lindelo, King, and Hawes. This marks Lindelof’s latest collab with HBO and DC Comics after previously helming the Emmy-winning hit Watchmen which debuted in 2019.

Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more news on Lanterns as the series takes shape at HBO.

Lanterns, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO

Lanterns

Aaron Pierre

Garret Dillahunt

Kelly Macdonald

Kyle Chandler




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Ugliest House in America,' 'Married to Real Estate,' and 'Rock the Block' return to HGTV in 2025
1
HGTV: 8 Shows Renewed at the Network for 2025
Jefferson White in Yellowstone - Season 4
2
Jefferson White Confirms ‘Yellowstone’ Return — Is ‘6666’ Spinoff Still Happening?
wheel-of-fortune-11-1
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Aces Bonus Puzzle Despite Letter Setback
Fiona Rene and Justin Hartley — 'Tracker' Season 2 Episode 4
4
‘Tracker’: Is Reenie Closing the Door on Colter After Date With Elliot?
Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride - Season 2 Finale of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon'
5
‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Director on Norman Reedus’ Singing and [Spoiler] as a Walker