DC’s next HBO series Lanterns is taking shape as more stars join the series based on the comics’ Green Lantern.

As we wait for the forthcoming title that will join other DC Comics series including Peacemaker and The Penguin, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far ranging from the cast to storylines and beyond. Scroll down for a closer peek.

Who stars in Lanterns?

As originally announced by HBO, Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler will lead the show in their roles as John Stewart and Hal Jordan, respectively. Fans of the Comics know that both John and Hal are Green Lanterns as there are several heroes who go by the moniker. Meanwhile, Kelly MacDonald has been cast as a series regular in her role as Sheriff Kerry, a woman who is deeply devoted to her family and town.

According to Deadline, Garrett Dillahunt also joined the series as “modern cowboy” William Macon, “a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade.”

What is Lanterns about?

According to the show’s official logline, Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The story will unfold over eight episodes that will air on HBO and stream on Max.

Who makes Lanterns?

Lanterns is co-written for television by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. The first two episodes of the show will be directed by James Hawes. Based on the comics, Lanterns will be executive-produced by Mundy, Lindelo, King, and Hawes. This marks Lindelof’s latest collab with HBO and DC Comics after previously helming the Emmy-winning hit Watchmen which debuted in 2019.

Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more news on Lanterns as the series takes shape at HBO.

Lanterns, Series Premiere, TBA, HBO