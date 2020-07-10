'The Batman' Spinoff Series Set in the Gotham PD Ordered at HBO Max

The world of The Batman is coming to HBO Max.

The streaming service has given a series commitment to a DC drama set in the Gotham City police department of Matt Reeves' upcoming movie, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The new original series comes from Reeves, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter (who will serve as writer), The Batman producer Dylan Clark, and Warner Bros. Television.

The companion series is set to build on the film's "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City," according to HBO Max. It will allow for the film's world and "the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham" to be explored further in what is the first television project for Reeves under his deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, added. "This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film."

Joining Reeves, Winter, and Clark as executive producers are 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Rafi Crohn will serve as a co-executive producer. The drama is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Reeves' The Batman is currently set to be released in October 2021.