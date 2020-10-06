'Game of Thrones' Spinoff Picks Its Lead: What to Know About Paddy Considine

The Game of Thrones prequel has found its leading man in one of HBO's own actors — Paddy Considine.

Set 300 years before the events of Thrones, House of the Dragon depicts the story of George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood which is about House Targaryen's history. Below, we're breaking down everything we know about Considine, his role and what fans can expect from him onscreen.

Where have you seen him before?

The actor is currently appearing in HBO's limited series The Third Day alongside Jude Law, Emily Watson and Naomi Harris among others. He was also in HBO's other recent drama The Outsider in which he portrayed Claude Bolton. Other credits include roles in Peaky Blinders and Informer as well as the comedy film Hot Fuzz.

Who is he playing?

Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen, the chosen leader of Westeros who succeeds the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen. Considered a warm, kind and decent man, Viserys desires to carry on his grandfather's legacy in the best way possible, but for fans of Thrones, good intentions don't necessarily make great kings.

Repeatedly throughout Thrones' eight year run, past realms were alluded to and now fans will have a chance to see one of those points in history through House of the Dragon. When fans first entered Westeros through Thrones, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) held the throne as King of the Seven Kingdoms, and now viewers will be able to see the Targaryens in power as Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) ancestors rule the land.

What should you know about the series?

George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal are at the helm of House of the Dragon as co-creators with Thrones' Miguel Sapochnik signed on as showrunner alongside Condal. All three of them will serve as executive producers along with Vince Gerardis.

With writer Martin involved, fans are sure to get a decent adaptation, and considering Sapochnik's directing of memorable Thrones episodes including "Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night," viewers can expect a similarly epic scale to the original series.

Stay tuned for more casting and other news updates on House of the Dragon in the months to come as HBO gears up for the next chapter in Westeros' story.

House of the Dragon, TBA, HBO and HBO Max