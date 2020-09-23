John Cena's 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series 'Peacemaker' Set at HBO Max

The new Suicide Squad movie hasn't even been released, but a spinoff series about one of its characters has already been ordered.

The origins of John Cena's character, Peacemaker, "the master of weapons," will be explored in a new action-adventure-comedy ordered to series (for an eight-episode first season) at HBO Max. Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn will write all of the episodes and direct multiple, including the premiere. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2021 (before Gunn's work on the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie).

We don't have much info on about Peacemaker, but Cena's character is "a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it." The series "will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie," HBO Max teases. (Warner Bros. Pictures' film is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.)

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag. I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series," Gunn said in a statement. "And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."

"James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker," Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max, said.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad Peter Safran will executive produce, and Cena will serve as co-executive producer. Peacemaker is a production of Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

It is the second DC series ordered at HBO Max set to expand the world from an upcoming film. The streaming service previously gave a series commitment to a drama set in the Gotham City police department from the upcoming Matt Reeves movie, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, set to be released on October 1, 2021.