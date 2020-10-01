How & Where to Stream Your Favorite Halloween Movies
It's officially spooky season which means binging scary and perhaps not so scary movies all month long leading up to Halloween.
Whether you're a Hocus Pocus fanatic or true blue to originals ranging from The Shining and Carrie to Michael Myers' Halloween franchise, there's something for everyone. While knowing your favorites is easier than finding them, we're rounding up where you can find the films streaming mostly for free.
Although some titles aren't available without a fee, there are plenty of other ways to watch, including tuning into Halloween programming slates on TV such as Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" which includes many of the titles available below (you can check that schedule here).
Below, see where you can find films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Poltergeist and so much more.
Disney +
Don't Look Under the Bed
Frankenweenie (2012)
Girl vs Monster
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Haunted Mansion
Hocus Pocus
Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire
Mr. Boogedy
Phantom of the Megaplex
Return to Halloweentown
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Ghost of Buxley Hall
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Scream Team
Twitches
Twitches Too
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
Amazon Prime Video
Halloween (1978)
The Shining
A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Conjuring
Insidious
Additional cost required:
Beetlejuice ($3.99)
Friday the 13th ($2.99)
Ghostbusters ($2.99)
Casper ($2.99)
Scream ($2.99)
Practical Magic ($2.99)
Rocky Horror Picture Show ($2.99)
What We Do in the Shadows (2014) - ($3.99)
Zombieland (2009) - ($2.99)
Psycho ($3.99)
Halloween (2007) - ($3.99)
Halloween (2018) - ($3.99)
Misery ($4.99)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone ($3.99)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ($3.99)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($3.99)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 ($3.99)
The Sixth Sense ($2.99)
Cinemax
The Exorcist
Sling TV
Carrie
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
Netflix
Poltergeist
The Addams Family
Sleepy Hollow
Hubie Halloween
Silence of the Lambs
Hulu
Child's Play
The Witch
Saw
Edward Scissorhands
The Blair Witch Project
Young Frankenstein
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Troll (1986)
Troll 2 (1990)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
Vudu
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Additional cost required:
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown ($3.99)
Halloween II (2009) - ($9.99)
HBO Max
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Black Christmas (2019) - Available Starting October 31
The Blob (1958)
The Brood (1979)
Child's Play 2 (1990)
Child's Play 3 (1991)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
Devil (2010)
Doctor Sleep (2020)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Invisible Man (2020)
It (2017) - Available Starting October 27
It: Chapter 2 2019 (HBO)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Jaws the Revenge (1987)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Leprechaun (1993)
Leprechaun 2 (1994)
Leprechaun 3 (1995)
Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)
Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Piranha (1978)
Prometheus (2012)
Ready or Not (2019)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
The Thing (2011)
Us (2019)
Alien (1979)
Aliens (1986)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
An American Werewolf in London (1982)
The Brood (1979)
Carnival of Souls (1962)
The Cure of Frankenstein (1957)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
Eraserhead (1977)
Eyes Without a Face (1962)
Equinox (1970)
The Frighteners (1996)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House (1977)
Kwaidan (1965)
The Mummy (1959)
Puppetmaster (1985)
Scanners (1981)
The X From Outer Space (1967)
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
Cronos (1993)
Deerskin (2020)
Diabolique (1955)
Dreamcatcher (2003)
Dolores Claiborne (1995)
Glass (2019)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunting (1999)
Incarnate (2016)
Insomnia (2002)
The Invisible Man (2020)
Lights Out (2016)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2007)
Se7en (1995)
Sisters (1972)
Unbreakable (2000)