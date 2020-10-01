How & Where to Stream Your Favorite Halloween Movies

It's officially spooky season which means binging scary and perhaps not so scary movies all month long leading up to Halloween.

Whether you're a Hocus Pocus fanatic or true blue to originals ranging from The Shining and Carrie to Michael Myers' Halloween franchise, there's something for everyone. While knowing your favorites is easier than finding them, we're rounding up where you can find the films streaming mostly for free.

Although some titles aren't available without a fee, there are plenty of other ways to watch, including tuning into Halloween programming slates on TV such as Freeform's "31 Nights of Halloween" which includes many of the titles available below (you can check that schedule here).

Below, see where you can find films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Addams Family, Poltergeist and so much more.

Disney +

Don't Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Amazon Prime Video



Halloween (1978)

The Shining

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Conjuring

Insidious

Additional cost required:

Beetlejuice ($3.99)

Friday the 13th ($2.99)

Ghostbusters ($2.99)

Casper ($2.99)

Scream ($2.99)

Practical Magic ($2.99)

Rocky Horror Picture Show ($2.99)

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) - ($3.99)

Zombieland (2009) - ($2.99)

Psycho ($3.99)

Halloween (2007) - ($3.99)

Halloween (2018) - ($3.99)

Misery ($4.99)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone ($3.99)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban ($3.99)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire ($3.99)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 ($3.99)

The Sixth Sense ($2.99)

Cinemax

The Exorcist

Sling TV



Carrie

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Netflix

Poltergeist

The Addams Family

Sleepy Hollow

Hubie Halloween

Silence of the Lambs

Hulu

Child's Play

The Witch

Saw

Edward Scissorhands

The Blair Witch Project

Young Frankenstein

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Troll (1986)

Troll 2 (1990)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Vudu

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Additional cost required:

It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown ($3.99)

Halloween II (2009) - ($9.99)

HBO Max

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Black Christmas (2019) - Available Starting October 31

The Blob (1958)

The Brood (1979)

Child's Play 2 (1990)

Child's Play 3 (1991)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Devil (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2020)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Invisible Man (2020)

It (2017) - Available Starting October 27

It: Chapter 2 2019 (HBO)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws the Revenge (1987)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Piranha (1978)

Prometheus (2012)

Ready or Not (2019)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

The Thing (2011)

Us (2019)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

An American Werewolf in London (1982)

The Brood (1979)

Carnival of Souls (1962)

The Cure of Frankenstein (1957)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Eraserhead (1977)

Eyes Without a Face (1962)

Equinox (1970)

The Frighteners (1996)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House (1977)

Kwaidan (1965)

The Mummy (1959)

Puppetmaster (1985)

Scanners (1981)

The X From Outer Space (1967)

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

Cronos (1993)

Deerskin (2020)

Diabolique (1955)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Glass (2019)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunting (1999)

Incarnate (2016)

Insomnia (2002)

The Invisible Man (2020)

Lights Out (2016)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2007)

Se7en (1995)

Sisters (1972)

Unbreakable (2000)