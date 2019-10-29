All 8 Costumes Worn on the ‘Friends’ Halloween Episode (PHOTOS)

Ross Geller

Basically, Ross dressed up as “Space Doody” but he defended himself a bit differently in the episode. “Remember the Russian satellite, Sputnik? Well, I’m a potato or a…spud. And these are my antennae. So Sputnik, becomes…Spud-nik. Spudnik!” Got it.

Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe dressed up as Supergirl. In fact, when she was asked later in the episode what she did for a living, she answered that she was a masseuse before putting her hands on her hips and jokingly adding “by day.”

Monica Geller

The host of the party looked fierce (and ready to battle Supergirl) in her Catwoman suit.

Chandler Bing

Monica forced Chandler to wear this pink bunny suit for the Halloween party because his favorite book was The Velveteen Rabbit — but as Chandler pointed out in the episode, that rabbit was brown and white. Epic fail, Monica.

Joey Tribbiani

Joey dressed as Chandler, complete with an awkward impression of his roomie. Can he be any more like him?

Rachel Green

Rachel came to Monica’s party dressed as “a woman who spent a lot of money on a dress and she wants to wear because soon she won’t be able to fit into it.” Classic!

Mona

Ross’ girlfriend dressed as a nurse. Not to be mistaken with a slutty nurse.

Eric

Ursula’s fiancé, played by guest star Sean Penn, came dressed as the solar system. A very sweaty solar system.

While there are plenty of Friends episodes referencing both Christmas and Thanksgiving, there’s actually only one that centers around Halloween.

In Season 8, Episode 6 titled, “The One With the Halloween Party,” Chandler and Monica decide to throw a last-minute costume party and invite the rest of the group to join in on the festivities. While some of the friends put a little too much effort into their costumes (ahem, Ross), that wasn’t exactly the case across the board.

With Halloween rapidly approaching, it’s time to make sure you’ve secured your costume — and the cast of Friends has got you covered. Scroll through the gallery and see if you get any ideas, but do yourself a favor… skip Spudnik.

